He Was Sleeping in a Restaurant’s Back Alley — The New Manager Offered Him a Job Instead of Calling the Police

As we’ve seen in The Office, a manager changes the whole vibe of a workplace. Funny, serious, stoic, depressive; the personality of the manager sets the tone due to how important their job is.

One employee shared a story about how their new manager changed not only how they dealt with a certain situation, but possibly how they see life itself. Yeah, it’s a lot, but it really happened.

Their previous manager viewed a homeless man as a nuisance, but she saw potential.

Check out the full story below.

Awesome new manager breaks cycle with homeless guy outside My old manager was a real “working for the weekend” type and never went out of their way for us or the customers, no matter what. One of the most difficult things about her was we had a homeless guy who’d camp out in our back alley because a lot of heat comes off a vent back there and she’d always make us toss him out because he was visible to customers from the main entrance.

They didn’t like doing that at all.

She’s gone and we have a new manager now. Her first week, one of the employees said “hey that guy’s back” and the new manager said “this guy here often?” and we told her the whole story. She asked what our interactions with him had been like and we told her perfectly pleasant, considering the circumstances. She walks out, shakes the guy’s hand, and offers him a dishwashing job on a trial basis.

Talk about a revolution.

She had one of the busboys help him get cleaned up and put him right to work. He knocked it out of the park, made good honest money, and got staff dinner. She told him he was welcome to come back to work any night of the week and if he was consistent she’d see about getting him hired. He did for two weeks and now he is on a permanent basis! He’s been able to move back in with his brother now that he has a job and is saving up all the money he makes here. He’s a month clean and says things are going better now than they have in a long time!

People can so easily change lives if they just change their mindset. This is amazing!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

What did Reddit think?

What a mind.

We need more stories like this, for sure.

It feels great to know that.

Someone shares their special story.

I agree.

It’s amazing how easily you can change someone’s life.

This manager could have followed the same footsteps as her predecessor and continued treating the man as a problem. Instead, she chose kindness and saw him as a human being with potential. This requires a special way to see the world and others.

That decision paid dividends.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.