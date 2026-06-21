June 21, 2026 at 7:15 am

A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red-Handed In His Room

by Sarrah Murtaza

Boy in black hoodie upset

Pexels/Reddit

Some parents can get unnecessarily annoying!

This kid shares how his mother kept sneaking in his room and moving his stuff around.

Check out how he found out!

AITA for installing a camera in my room to see if my mom is lying to me?

I (19M) and my mom (49F) have had numerous fights the past few weeks. Most of which are on the same topic.

That being her going into my room and looking around without me knowing.

He was so done with her sneaking around…

Basically, every time I would leave the house for work or anything else, I would always leave my door fully closed, but would come back to it open.

Also, I would be incredibly positive that certain things had been moved around or straight up gone.

So naturally, I’d ask my mom if she had gone into my room. She would always say no.

Now, maybe the first couple times I could play it off and me forgetting to close my bedroom door. But once it stated happening multiple times a week, I knew that wasn’t the case.

He had to do something about it…

So, yesterday I went out and bought one of those Bluetooth surveillance cameras. At this point, I was positive she was going in my room behind my back and then lying about it.

I just say wanted proof, because I knew this would just continue happening otherwise.

This morning, before I left for work, I made sure the camera was working, closed my bedroom door completely, then headed out.

At around midday, I got a notification on my phone that the camera had detected some motion. So I pulled it up to view the recording.

She was up to something…

Wouldn’t you know it, there was my mom going threw my drawers, closet, and desk. She was even grabbing certain things and tossing them out into the hallway.

I closed the video feed seething, making sure I saved it first, and planned to confront her first thing when I was done my shift.

When I got home, I immediately asked her if she had gone into my room. She said no. I responded by pulling up the video and holding my phone in front of me so she could see it.

Instead of apologizing, she exploded.

UH OH…

She screamed at me for installing a camera in her house without her permission. I responded by demanding an explanation for her going in my room. She insisted that she had a right to as my mother.

She began questioning certain things in my room, to which I said it’s none of her business.

At this point I was done.

I stormed off and went to my room. Within the hour, my phone started blowing up with messages from family, all siding with my mom, telling me I’m insane for putting up a camera.

That’s INSANE!

I kid you not, the entire family is on my moms side, except my dad. Unfortunately my dad can’t stop this himself, as my parents split up a yeas ago and he isn’t allowed in my moms house.

I swear I’m doing nothing wrong here. Like, it’s my only space in the house where I keep my things, relax, and do my own stuff. Or am I just completely out of my mind?

AITA?

OUCH! That sounds really frustrating!

Why would the mom sneak into her son’s room like that in the first place?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit wrote about this.

This user thinks it is better to move in with the dad…

Screenshot 2026 06 19 234721 A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red Handed In His Room

This user suggests having a conversation with the mom.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 234735 A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red Handed In His Room

This user knows how to get back to the mom!

Screenshot 2026 06 19 234750 A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red Handed In His Room

This user isn’t sure why the mom kept lying…

Screenshot 2026 06 19 234806 A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red Handed In His Room

This user thinks this kid should use the footage as evidence.

Screenshot 2026 06 19 234828 A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red Handed In His Room

Somebody needs to find a permanent solution here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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