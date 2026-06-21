A Son Installs Hidden Cameras After Items Go Missing, Then Catches His Mother Red-Handed In His Room

Some parents can get unnecessarily annoying!

This kid shares how his mother kept sneaking in his room and moving his stuff around.

Check out how he found out!

AITA for installing a camera in my room to see if my mom is lying to me? I (19M) and my mom (49F) have had numerous fights the past few weeks. Most of which are on the same topic. That being her going into my room and looking around without me knowing.

He was so done with her sneaking around…

Basically, every time I would leave the house for work or anything else, I would always leave my door fully closed, but would come back to it open. Also, I would be incredibly positive that certain things had been moved around or straight up gone. So naturally, I’d ask my mom if she had gone into my room. She would always say no. Now, maybe the first couple times I could play it off and me forgetting to close my bedroom door. But once it stated happening multiple times a week, I knew that wasn’t the case.

He had to do something about it…

So, yesterday I went out and bought one of those Bluetooth surveillance cameras. At this point, I was positive she was going in my room behind my back and then lying about it. I just say wanted proof, because I knew this would just continue happening otherwise. This morning, before I left for work, I made sure the camera was working, closed my bedroom door completely, then headed out. At around midday, I got a notification on my phone that the camera had detected some motion. So I pulled it up to view the recording.

She was up to something…

Wouldn’t you know it, there was my mom going threw my drawers, closet, and desk. She was even grabbing certain things and tossing them out into the hallway. I closed the video feed seething, making sure I saved it first, and planned to confront her first thing when I was done my shift. When I got home, I immediately asked her if she had gone into my room. She said no. I responded by pulling up the video and holding my phone in front of me so she could see it. Instead of apologizing, she exploded.

UH OH…

She screamed at me for installing a camera in her house without her permission. I responded by demanding an explanation for her going in my room. She insisted that she had a right to as my mother. She began questioning certain things in my room, to which I said it’s none of her business. At this point I was done. I stormed off and went to my room. Within the hour, my phone started blowing up with messages from family, all siding with my mom, telling me I’m insane for putting up a camera.

That’s INSANE!

I kid you not, the entire family is on my moms side, except my dad. Unfortunately my dad can’t stop this himself, as my parents split up a yeas ago and he isn’t allowed in my moms house. I swear I’m doing nothing wrong here. Like, it’s my only space in the house where I keep my things, relax, and do my own stuff. Or am I just completely out of my mind? AITA?

OUCH! That sounds really frustrating!

Why would the mom sneak into her son’s room like that in the first place?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit wrote about this.

This user thinks it is better to move in with the dad…

This user suggests having a conversation with the mom.

This user knows how to get back to the mom!

This user isn’t sure why the mom kept lying…

This user thinks this kid should use the footage as evidence.

Somebody needs to find a permanent solution here.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.