A Teenager Was Told to Cook and Clean “Because She’s a Girl.” So, She Went on a Complete Household Strike

I don’t know the specifics of this young woman’s situation, but it sounds to me like she might live in a culture where women take a back seat to men and they’re expected to play a subservient role.

And I think you might agree with that statement after you read what she has to say in the story below.

Even if I’m wrong, one thing is clear: she’s definitely not being treated fairly.

Take a look at what she had to say and see what you think about her situation.

AITA for refusing to do ANY household chores? “My parents are very traditional and highly misogynistic as well.

What year is it, again…?

They believe that a female must do all the cooking, cleaning and household chores. I have two other sisters (12,22) and 3 brothers (19,26,27), then my parents (50s). My younger sister is ‘too young’ to do any chores, and my elder sister is rarely home. My brothers are not obliged to do ANYTHING except clean their rooms and wash their clothes. I (16F) have absolutely no problem helping out around the house, but I can’t stand how that’s what I am born to do, hence I refuse to do any household chores. I refuse to learn how to cook and have even started to dislike the thought of it.

She’s not having it!

Same for dishes, mopping and laundry (I do complete some of these tasks when no one is watching). I do clean after myself, but I will not cook and clean for a family of 8. The issue here is that now all those duties fall on my mother. She has a job, then comes home to clean and cook. I feel absolutely terrible and want to help, but I don’t want that to be me.

This whole situation is a mess…

From time to time, she gets really mad at me when I oppose her, calls me lazy and that I don’t care about her and threatens to send me to my home country in Africa (she has done this before for and I lived there for 2 years and I believe that’s what is making her act so weird because our home country is very strict with their misogynistic tradition and she expected me to be like her when I returned.) My dad isn’t as intense as she is, but he has said to my brother, “I don’t get why there are dishes in the sink while your sisters are here”. That really changed my perspective on him, though he does take the initiative to clean up after himself at times. I do admit, sometimes I refuse to do stuff she tells me to out of resentment and just being lazy. AITA? What can I do? And anyone who recommends that I should talk to her, I literally can’t. She will, and has flipped the situation onto me and turned it into an argument.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person weighed in.

And this individual also said she’s NTA.

Hopefully, this woman is at least thinking about a plan to set out on her own in life.

That way, she wouldn’t have to deal with this nonsense for too much longer.

Jeez, talk about putting a lot of pressure on a young person.

This household sounds like a real bummer for this teenager…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.