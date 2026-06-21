A Woman’s Dream Of Starting A Plant Business Creates Unexpected Strain In Her Marriage

Back in the day, men made the money while the women stayed home to take care of the house and kids. That meant a wife had to rely on her husband for everything she needed as far as money is concerned.

Now, things have changed, and there are many dual income households where husband and wife both work. This is often out of necessity because life is pretty expensive, but sometimes people also just like to work. I mean, if you find something you enjoy doing and can turn it into a career, it doesn’t even feel like work!

In this story, one woman does just that. She starts growing plants and flowers as a hobby and turns it into a business. The problem is that her husband would prefer to be the only breadwinner in the house.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for making money so I don’t have to rely on my husband’s income? My husband makes a good living, and we’re comfortable, but I’ve never been totally okay with the idea of just relying on his income. A while back, I started growing flowers and houseplants, mostly as a hobby at first, but eventually, I thought I could sell some of them.

She turned it into a business.

At first, it was slow going. I had to restock and buy more plants, which meant taking breaks in between selling. It took a couple of years before I was able to really build things up, but eventually, I saved enough to buy an acre of land and a greenhouse. Things were looking good.

Her husband doesn’t like her business.

But here’s the issue: My husband has been distancing himself. He’s become less affectionate, and he started saying some pretty hurtful things about my business, calling it useless. He told me it makes him feel like less of a man that I don’t depend on him for everything. He thinks I should be relying on him more, and it really bothers him that I don’t. I’m proud of what I’ve built and I didn’t start this to make him feel bad, I just wanted to do something for myself. So, AITA for trying to make money on my own when my husband doesn’t like it?

Yikes! This calls for marriage counseling!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on her side.

Another person thinks the husband sounds controlling.

This is a good point.

Another person calls the husband insecure.

At least her husband was honest about his feelings. That’s a start. He realizes her business bothers him, and now she knows it bothers him too. That’s something they can talk through and work towards resolving.

I think marriage counseling would be the best next step.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.