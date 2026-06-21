After Opening Up About Cancer, A Man Feels Hurt When His Friend Shifts The Focus To Herself

We all have people in our lives who seem to make everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, about themselves.

It’s pretty frustrating to deal with folks like this because, no matter what you tell them, it always seems to come back to them.

Ugh!

It’s so annoying!

And you’re about to hear a doozy of a story…

A man talked about how his friend made his cancer diagnosis, yes, you read that correctly, all about HER.

Take a look at what he had to say.

AITA for telling my friend my cancer diagnosis is not about her? “I (22M) have had cancer (Melanoma) for years. I first got diagnosed at 17, went in remission, then over the years, it has come back several times.

This is awful…

This time, it is more than one type of cancer, and in more than one part of my body. I had the biopsy to determine whether it was cancer and what type last month. I got the call confirming it this morning. Most people have been super supportive and kind, and most of my friends and family have been trying to help me out as much as they can ever since I got the biopsy done. Well, once I got the call, I called my friend (23F) to tell her what was going on. Let’s call her K. As soon as I told her, she started sobbing, told me she couldn’t handle this news.

She sounds a bit clueless…

I asked her what she meant, and she said she’s been dealing with a lot lately because she didn’t have enough money to pay rent after buying herself a bunch of new clothes. For context, she lives with her parents and the rent she pays isn’t even used for rent, it’s to pay back the money she stole from her parents last year. Admittedly, this upset me a little bit, because I felt like she was focusing more on how she felt about the situation rather than how I felt. At first, I apologized for making her upset and asked if she wanted to talk later, when she wasn’t so upset. Well, thats when she said “I just keep getting bad news after bad news after bad news! Haven’t I been through enough?”

And she’s also pretty rude!

That threw me off guard a little bit, and I ended up asking her if she really thought her inability to keep track of her finances and spending all of her money instead of saving it like she was supposed to was worse than my cancer diagnosis. I know I could have handled this better, but I was, and still am, all over the place emotionally. She got angry with me, told me I had no right to comment on her financial situation, and that I’m a terrible friend for throwing her pain and suffering in her face, and then she hung up on me. A lot of our mutual friends have come to me saying that I was a huge asshole, and that I should have some empathy for the “less fortunate”. AITA? Did I overreact? Should I have let this go?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person also said he’s NTA.

Wow…

This guy’s friend is really something else, huh?

That was brutal!

Let’s hope she grows up and comes to her senses soon…

Some people have to make EVERYTHING about them…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.