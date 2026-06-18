Employee Reports Boss After Alarming Behavior at Work Leads to Serious Safety Concerns

Most workplaces have a few unwritten rules of conduct, and one of the loudest ones is that you probably shouldn’t show up drunk, brag about vandalism, and get an IV full of muscle relaxers in the back room before trying to drive yourself home.

A returning employee who had come back to a job she loved after two years away found her manager doing exactly that on a regular basis. Each week, she would watch her boss show up, completely embarrass herself, then endanger everyone else around her when she tried to leave.

One day, she decided she finally had enough and reported the misconduct to her district manager.

But after her boss was fired, she started to question whether she did the right thing.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH For getting my boss fired I’m a 30-year-old female who got my 32-year-old female boss fired. About a month ago I came back to a company that I love working for after being a stay-at-home mom for two years.

This employee quickly learned she couldn’t trust her boss.

My boss would come in all the time completely hungover while she was supposed to be training me. Now, my job is not a hard job, and especially because I came back to the company, there’s a lot that I remember how to do.

She felt like her boss was completely dropping the ball at showing her the ropes.

But that’s not really the point — she was still my manager and she was still supposed to be training me, but she kept coming in either drunk or hungover all the time. A week ago she came in still very drunk, looked at me, said she was not sober, and was laughing about vandalizing someone’s car while she was drunk.

Then her boss said even more concerning things.

She then proceeded to tell me she was going to get an IV in the back room, which included muscle relaxers and nausea medication. The IV was administered by a friend who was an EMT, or so she claims. He was the one who told us what he had administered, and only because we asked. It was me and another coworker that day, and we just kind of looked at each other and rolled our eyes.

One day, the employee decided she wasn’t going to put up with it any longer.

We then decided the next day that we were going to call our district manager because that was unacceptable. This woman tried to drive herself home after receiving muscle relaxers through an IV. So we called our district manager.

And he made quick work, but now the employee is having second thoughts.

He said he was going to review everything, and it took about a week for her to be fired. But now I’m sitting here wondering if I should feel bad, because she is mad at me and only me, even though she knows it was both me and my coworker, a 24-year-old female, who talked to our district manager. My coworker feels very bad too, because we both just want our old boss to get the help that she needs. But AITA?

This doesn’t sound like a boss who deserves to keep her job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter reassures the employee that she did the right thing.

Not only was her boss’ behavior unprofessional, it was also extremely unsafe.

This redditor agrees her boss deserved to be fired.

Her boss made her own decisions — and now she has to face the consequences.

The boss had a lot of opportunities to not end up fired and she passed on all of them. Coming in drunk repeatedly, bragging about vandalism, and arranging a backroom medical situation before attempting to drive home is a sequence of decisions that’s bound to lead somewhere bad.

At a certain point, this employee decided that if she continued to stay quiet, she could be found culpable when someone inevitably ended up getting hurt.

No one should feel guilty about doing the right thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.