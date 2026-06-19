He’s in a Mental Health Facility — His Uncle Ambushed Him There to Force a Reunion With an Aunt He’s Avoiding

Some family members treat “no” like a suggestion and a crisis residence like a great place to drop in unannounced.

A young man staying at a mental health facility got an unexpected visit from his uncle, who showed up with an aunt he’d deliberately kept out of his life for years.

The uncle’s ask was simple: come outside and say hello. The young man’s answer was equally simple: not a chance.

What followed was a prolonged back and forth where the uncle kept pushing and the young man kept declining until he eventually walked away and returned to his room.

He’d drawn a line, but his uncle showed up and asked him to cross it anyway.

The internet’s about to weigh in.

AITAH for refusing to greet my aunt when my uncle showed up unexpectedly? I (24M) am currently staying at a mental health crisis residence and recently had an unexpected visit from my uncle. He showed up with my aunt and told me to come outside and greet her.

But these were the last people he wanted to see — and he had good reason for avoiding them.

The problem is that I have a lot of unresolved issues with this aunt and do not want a relationship with her. Over the years, I felt like she talked negatively about me behind my back, including talking about me with my mother during some of the lowest points in my life.

He explains some other family drama.

There was also a conflict between me and another aunt I was living with, and instead of hearing my side, she took my aunt’s side and told me I needed to apologize. I later heard that she was complaining that I don’t call or text her enough.

He’s been content just avoiding her.

Because of all of that, I don’t really want contact with her. I don’t call her, I don’t text her, and I prefer to keep my distance.

So when they showed up right at his front door step, he held his ground.

When my uncle told me to come outside and greet her, I said, “No, I don’t want to go outside and greet her.” He kept trying to convince me and nudging me to come out. I kept saying no. Eventually, I walked away and went back to my room.

He thinks he’s more than old enough to make his own decisions about this.

For context, I’m 24 years old, not a child, and I don’t think I should be forced to interact with someone I don’t want a relationship with, especially someone who I feel has hurt me in the past.

But his family continues to push back.

My uncle seemed disappointed and possibly angry that I refused, and I understand that he may feel family should always greet each other regardless of past issues. AITA for refusing to greet my aunt and walking away after repeatedly saying no?

Getting pressured into a greeting you didn’t agree to isn’t a small ask.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

What did Reddit have to say?

His family are the ones who should feel bad for crossing his boundaries.

Maybe he should switch facilities entirely.

The best way to maintain a boundary is to fiercely defend it.

He should feel proud of his resolve in the face of this conflict.

Family obligation is a concept that gets stretched to cover a lot of behavior it probably shouldn’t.

The aunt in this story talked behind his back, picked sides without hearing him out, and reportedly grumbled that he didn’t keep in touch. That’s a whole lot of audacity.

If he didn’t want to see these relatives under normal circumstances, then why on earth would he want to see them while he’s staying at a mental health crisis center?

These relatives are clearly only looking after their best interests, and this man is right to stay as far away from them as possible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.