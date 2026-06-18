“It’s Bambi”: How a Wife Hilariously Sabotaged Her Husband’s Cost-Cutting Dinner Plan

Imagine struggling to make ends meet but wanting to feed your family meat. Would you ever consider feeding your family deer meat if you happened to hunt and get a deer?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he has been feeding his family deer meat. He thinks this is a great way to save money while also feeding his family red meat. He claims it tastes like regular meat, especially when it’s seasoned in tacos or a meatloaf.

However, not everyone in his family is on board with eating deer meat. In fact, his wife is against it and also seems to be intentionally trying to turn their kids against it.

Now, he’s wondering if he really is doing something wrong, or if his wife needs to understand his perspective that this is a great way to save money.

Keep reading for all the details and to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for telling my wife she can work overtime for food if she refuses to eat deer meat As a lot of you know food is expensive right now. I was lucky enough to get a deer. I ground it up for ground meat. Basically when you cook it you just think it is normal ground meat, especially when you do recipes with spices like tacos.

His wife seems to have a problem with eating deer.

My issue is with me wife, we have two kids that are under 7. The oldest is fine eating it but my youngest hates it due to my wife. The first time I made some meatloaf with it my wife commented that it’s Bambi. She doesn’t hate the taste just when she knows it’s deer. I know this because she liked the tacos and then refused to eat it after my wife made another comment about Bambi. She was two tacos in already.

He thinks of it as a way to save money.

My wife doesn’t like to eat it but I would think she would see that this is to save money and the food is fine. That our kids need protein and meat is so expensive right now. I have talked to her before but she keeps doing it. I want my daughter to actually have some red meat in her diet since we can’t afford to keep buying it.

It happened again today.

It came to a head today. I made some meat sauce and pasta. My youngest was already eating it and my wife came in and made a Bambi comment. She refused to eat the rest of her dinner.

I had enough and told her I expect her to start working overtime for food since she stops people from eating the deer meat. We got into an argument about it and she thinks I am a huge jerk and disgusting for the deer meat.

I get it. Food, especially meat, is expensive, but I personally wouldn’t want to eat deer meat either. Is his wife wrong for making the Bambi comments?

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Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person has a lot of questions.

Another person thinks it’s completely fair to tell his wife to pay for other meat herself.

This person thinks the Bambi comments are a problem.

But this husband feels compassion for the wife and points out other options.

Based on the Bambi comments, I assume his wife doesn’t like the idea of hunting and eating deer meat since what happens in Bambi (spoiler alert if you haven’t seen this classic Disney movie) is that a hunter kills Bambi’s mom.

I don’t like the idea of eating deer meat either. I grew up in a part of the country where a lot of people hunted deer, but I’ve never eaten it.

That has me thinking about what I would do in this situation, and the answer is that I would eat less meat. I’m not a huge meat eater anyway, and maybe his wife is the same way. But the real question is if it’s wrong to intentionally turn their kids against deer meat? Probably. And is it wrong to tell the wife to pay for other meat herself? I’m not sure. It depends how financially strapped for cash they really are.

They need to talk this out because it sounds like they resent each other right now.

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