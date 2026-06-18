Teenager Upset After Sushi Dinner Turns Out to Be Something Completely Unexpected

Nobody likes false advertising…

That goes for things you buy, places you go…and plans that your friends and family members sell you on.

So you can understand why someone might be a bit annoyed if they were promised one thing for a planned night out, but then got something else, right?

Sure!

Check out what this teenager had to say and learn about why she wasn’t happy when a night out with her sister and some other folks took a turn.

Get started now!

AITA for standing up my sister and her friend’s date? “I am 17 female and my sister is 19 female. Exactly two days ago I finished my high school finals officially and my family said I should go out a little. I had many invitations to plans like a friend asked to come over, two others asked to try the new burger at McDonald’s and then my sister said she was hanging out with six of her friends to get sushi.

You gotta do you!

Honestly, I wanted to prioritize my own peace and that somehow came with me wanting to eat something I actually wanted without ruining any of my other friends’ plans. So I decided to go with my sister. Mind you I asked twice if it was appropriate. I told her I didn’t want to intrude and that I understand how it might be annoying if I come into their plans given I’m not their friend. My sister said it was fine. One of my sister’s friends has a little sister my age, let’s call her K. I asked my sister whether or not K was coming and I admit to showing interest of her being there as well (thought it’d be cool to have someone my age too) and my sister said yes. (I still don’t know if she told her I wanted her to come that bad or not) So my sister leaves with her friends at 5 and I have to go to a college forum with my mom before. We finish at 6 and honestly the entire hour I have been craving sushi literally. We drive to the spot where my sister would be, and I call her to ask where she is exactly.

Talk about a curveball!

She says the name of a restaurant that doesn’t make sushi, and so I ask her and she says no they don’t. I get a bit mad that they changed the plan without at least letting me know given the fact that I CAME ALL THE WAY FOR THAT. She started saying bunch of hurtful things like “I am so difficult” and “I am ruining her evening” and so I asked her if her friends could hear that given the fact I could hear her friends loud and clear and she then denied pretty quickly, which would’ve been bad cause I don’t want her to talk about me like that. So I asked my mom to take me home and not stay there because I know I wouldn’t have enjoyed it being around her at that time. I have no friend there besides that K girl that could keep me company. They changed plans without telling me and honestly yes, I wanted sushi that bad.

Things between siblings can get pretty testy…

Today we haven’t talked and when we did she said she didn’t appreciate me leaving knowing I asked for the K girl to come and that I was so dramatic. I told her I never asked for her to come, she was already coming with her sister. Plus I was at least allowed to know more about the plan change. She said I thought you wanted to hang out with me. I told her I literally have no business hanging out with your friends there, I cancelled with my other friends’ plans because your plan was fitting something I wanted that day, sushi. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Folks shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader had a different take.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another individual had a lot to say.

Well, it sounds like these two sisters need to sit down and get on the same page…

Because they’re clearly not there right now!

But hey, they’re young and they’ll figure it out…hopefully.

These two siblings clearly have some issues to work on…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.