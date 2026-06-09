June 9, 2026 at 10:55 am

‘They Aren’t Even Hiring!’: Hotel Worker Catches HR Doing Nothing to Fix Brutal Staffing Crisis

by Benjamin Cottrell

tired hotel employee

Shutterstock

Working at a hotel short-staffed is hard enough, but it’s even harder when you realize HR isn’t motivated to fix it.

When an overworked hotel employee checked every major job board for his hotel’s listings and came up empty, he realized the staffing crisis everyone was suffering through wasn’t just bad luck — it was being ignored by the very people who could do something about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

HR hasn’t posted any job openings online.

So, like every hotel in the country, we are very short-staffed and incredibly overworked as a result.

Basically any problem or complaint can be blamed on being short-staffed, and we’re all just drowning here.

Housekeeping is completely overwhelmed.

It’s starting to have a serious impact on business.

We’re selling at 50% capacity because they can’t keep up with all the rooms, front desk has had no days off, and team members are dropping like flies.

We desperately need new employees.

So one employee decided to see if there were any opening listings online, and they were surprised about what they found.

Anyway, out of curiosity, I went to look on Indeed for our job listings. There were none to be found.

I looked on Monster, LinkedIn, Facebook, and all the major job posting boards. Nothing.

The only thing I could find that wasn’t on the corporate job board was a Craigslist post from a month ago.

They’re starting to feel like HR isn’t taking their staffing issue seriously.

Our HR hasn’t been posting jobs. We’re all burning out here, and HR hasn’t done a thing to find new employees.

One would think getting the business back up to full capacity would be a top priority.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

What did Reddit have to say?

When a business is already short-staffed, losing another employee can lead to even more chaos.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 3.44.07 PM ‘They Aren’t Even Hiring!’: Hotel Worker Catches HR Doing Nothing to Fix Brutal Staffing Crisis

Many managers seem to have no sense of urgency when it comes to matters like these.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 3.44.55 PM ‘They Aren’t Even Hiring!’: Hotel Worker Catches HR Doing Nothing to Fix Brutal Staffing Crisis

The problem could be budgetary in nature.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 3.45.39 PM ‘They Aren’t Even Hiring!’: Hotel Worker Catches HR Doing Nothing to Fix Brutal Staffing Crisis

Many toxic workplaces seem to depend on employees overworking themselves.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 at 3.46.08 PM ‘They Aren’t Even Hiring!’: Hotel Worker Catches HR Doing Nothing to Fix Brutal Staffing Crisis

This hotel had a staffing problem, but it also had an HR problem.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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