‘They Aren’t Even Hiring!’: Hotel Worker Catches HR Doing Nothing to Fix Brutal Staffing Crisis

Working at a hotel short-staffed is hard enough, but it’s even harder when you realize HR isn’t motivated to fix it.

When an overworked hotel employee checked every major job board for his hotel’s listings and came up empty, he realized the staffing crisis everyone was suffering through wasn’t just bad luck — it was being ignored by the very people who could do something about it.

Keep reading for the full story.

HR hasn’t posted any job openings online. So, like every hotel in the country, we are very short-staffed and incredibly overworked as a result. Basically any problem or complaint can be blamed on being short-staffed, and we’re all just drowning here.

Housekeeping is completely overwhelmed.

It’s starting to have a serious impact on business.

We’re selling at 50% capacity because they can’t keep up with all the rooms, front desk has had no days off, and team members are dropping like flies. We desperately need new employees.

So one employee decided to see if there were any opening listings online, and they were surprised about what they found.

Anyway, out of curiosity, I went to look on Indeed for our job listings. There were none to be found. I looked on Monster, LinkedIn, Facebook, and all the major job posting boards. Nothing. The only thing I could find that wasn’t on the corporate job board was a Craigslist post from a month ago.

They’re starting to feel like HR isn’t taking their staffing issue seriously.

Our HR hasn’t been posting jobs. We’re all burning out here, and HR hasn’t done a thing to find new employees.

One would think getting the business back up to full capacity would be a top priority.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.

What did Reddit have to say?

When a business is already short-staffed, losing another employee can lead to even more chaos.

Many managers seem to have no sense of urgency when it comes to matters like these.

The problem could be budgetary in nature.

Many toxic workplaces seem to depend on employees overworking themselves.

This hotel had a staffing problem, but it also had an HR problem.