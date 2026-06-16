Teen Changed Her Prom Shopping Destination at the Last Minute — Her Sister Wouldn’t Budge and Neither Would the Car

Helping family is important, but it should still have reasonable limits.

The following story involves a woman who agreed to take her sister to a mall to shop for prom dresses.

While she was on schedule and just waiting for her sister, she received a call from her.

Her sister suddenly asked for another ride to a completely different place.

Do you think this is fair? Would you agree to drive her to the other location?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not taking my sister to a different place than what we had agreed on? My little sister asked if I could take her to a mini mall to look for a prom dress. She asked if I could pick her up after. She even said she would buy me coffee. I agreed and took her. I was starving. This was after work, so I had not eaten anything yet.

This woman received a call from her sister.

On my way home, I stopped for food. While I was setting my food down, I got a call from my sister. She asked if I could take her somewhere else. It was in the complete opposite direction of where she was. She said it was because there were no stores.

She refused to take her sister to a different place.

I told her that I had just gotten food, and I have a study schedule for an exam that I need to follow. I asked her if she could ask our other sister. She told me that I had already agreed to the favor. I insisted it was not the same. I would need to go pick her up then drive past my house. Then drive further to the new place she wanted to go. AITA?

A big last-minute change can be annoying if you’re already set on the original plan.

OP already agreed to the favor and even went out of her way to drive her sister.

I think it’s fair to say no when the request suddenly changes. How about you?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

Lol. Indeed, right?

This user shares a different perspective.

You did what she asked, says this person.

A favor is kind, but it’s not a free, unlimited ride pass.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.