Woman Says Neighbor Tried to Get Her Evicted After She Reported Animal Welfare Concerns

Imagine living next to a neighbor who has two dogs that bark a lot. They bark whenever they see anyone outside, and sometimes they bark just for the fun of it. It’s a lot of barking.

Would you buy some noise canceling headphones, talk to the neighbor about the issue, or call animal control?

In this story, one person is in this situation, and talking to the neighbor doesn’t seem to go well. Noise canceling headphones aren’t a perfect solution. And calling animal control may have really backfired.

Now, she’s worried that she’s going to get evicted, and she thinks it’s completely unfair.

Keep reading for the whole story.

NFH told landlord I’m persecuting her… So my NFH with the hellhounds that bark from 0700 to sometimes as late as 9pm, sometimes barking for hours at a time, complained to the landlord because I called animal control on her for her dog’s nuisance barking. “They’re making it so I can’t even enjoy living in my house…” and “I feel like I’m being persecuted…” I’ve spoken to this woman maybe six times since she moved in eight months ago.

None of the interactions have been good.

Once when she introduced herself and told me “I hope you like loud dogs!”, then a few other times when she cornered me while I was taking out the trash. She uses a ring camera to see if people are outside then rushes outside to talk to them.

I had one negative interaction with her and her spouse; her spouse tried to ram his way through the glass sliding door one night when she was “playing a prank on him” by locking him out (after a really loud, scary sounding domestic they had). One. I haven’t spoken to her since.

The barking would drive anyone crazy.

I told the landlord that her dogs have made living in my unit a living hell. That I have to wear noise cancelling headphones and use white noise machines because her dogs constant barking is driving me to the end of my patience. That she’s left them, on two separate occasions, alone for an entire weekend. I think people came to feed them? IDK, I don’t watch her house constantly like she watches mine. I also told them that she leaves her blinds open so the dogs can walk right up to the windows and bark at everything in the vicinity: me, my spouse, or my child when going to our cars, the postal carrier, UPS, FedEx, children coming home from school, every single pedestrian, other neighbors—it’s sometimes literally an hour or more of barking at one time. I think I’ve clocked them at 1 hour 12 minutes at their longest barking fit.

Barking isn’t the only problem.

I also let the landlord know that she never leashes them. One is a Saint Bernard and the other is some kind of pit Bull. When they charged me getting out of my car once, I said, “why aren’t these dogs leashed?” She just laughed. She’s been told by other neighbors to leash them. She won’t.

OP is not the troublemaker!

And when her hellhounds aren’t barking their heads off, she and her husband are screaming at each other (or possibly beating one another up) or slamming doors and cabinets. But now because I called animal control for her breaking the city’s noise ordinance, she wants me evicted? The local leasing office said they’re calling the district manager to decide what to do about me, the troublemaker.

If anyone should be evicted, it should be the neighbor.

They didn’t say evicted but the language used was “if we can’t come to some kind of understanding…” I guess I should have asked the leasing office person to spell it out because it sure sounds like the “…” was meant to imply I’d be evicted. I don’t understand how I can be evicted for this when she’s the one creating all the noise and violating the lease… WWYD?

Honestly, it sounds awful living next to this neighbor. Maybe it would be a good idea to look for somewhere else to live regardless.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to get a camera.

Another person would get it in writing.

Nobody loves loud dogs!

Documenting everything is key!

It’s awful when the person creating the problem flips the script and tries to turn the victim into the problem. That’s what seems to be happening here.

If I were in this situation, I would either try to get the neighbors to control their dogs, or I’d move. I wouldn’t be able to handle hearing that barking all the time.

They don’t sound like very good dog owners or neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.