Her Mom Wanted a Ride to the Airport, but the Plan Was So Convoluted She Proposed a Different Approach

Setting boundaries with family can sometimes be difficult.

The following story involves a woman whose mom asked her to drive her to the airport.

However, her mom’s plan was extremely inconvenient and involved multiple long drives.

When she suggested a simpler solution, her mom reacted in a way that made things even more frustrating.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to be my mom’s free chauffeur when she won’t even Uber out of convenience? My mom is going out of town for three months. I am trying to figure out if I am being difficult and if this is a fair boundary to set. She lives about 30 minutes away from me. It is in the opposite direction of the airport. I am closer to the airport, about 20 minutes away from me.

This woman would spend hours and hours driving if she agreed to her mom’s plan.

Her plan is to drive her car to my place, and then I would drive her to the airport. That would take 20 minutes there. Then, I would go back home. I would have to drive her car all the way back to her house. That is about 50 minutes from the airport to my place to get her car and then to her house. Then, I would have to figure out a ride back home, which is another 30 minutes back.

She suggested that her mom take an Uber to her place.

It is difficult because my boyfriend works a night shift that day. So overall, I would be doing a lot of extra driving. It would take a big chunk out of my day. I asked her if she could just Uber to my house instead. Then, I would take her directly to the airport. It would save me a lot of time and gas driving all over. It is also finals week for me. I am already stressed and busy.

Her mom refused and started guilt-tripping her.

Now, she is guilt-tripping me, saying she cannot afford an Uber that far away. At the same time, her plan has me driving all over. I am going out of my way twice to do her a favor. This could be done easier.

Her mom has a habit of making her feel ungrateful.

Personally, when I ask a favor from someone, I try to make it as easy as possible for them. They are going out of their way to help me. On top of that, I never asked her for favors. If I do, she ends up making me feel like I am taking advantage of her. She also makes me feel like I am being ungrateful.

Now, she’s wondering if she was being unreasonable.

When I was younger and before I could drive, I would ask for a ride to my friend’s house. She would say, “I am not your taxi driver. If you want to hang out with them, find a way yourself.” So this whole situation feels very frustrating and one-sided. I am not refusing to help her at all. In fact, I am going out of my way to find other solutions to help her. Am I being unreasonable for setting this boundary? Or should I just suck it up and do it?

Yikes! This really feels one-sided.

Asking for help shouldn’t turn into a whole-day task for the person doing the favor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Honestly, her suggestion sounded way more reasonable and considerate.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has a question.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and straightforward.

A favor stops being a favor when it turns into a full road trip.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.