A Neighbor Gets Furious Whenever Anyone Parks in Front of Her House, So the Police Were Called — They Explained That Anyone Can Park There

Imagine living next to a neighbor who hates it whenever anyone parks in front of her house. If you parked your car in front of her house and she asked you to move it, would you comply or refuse?

In this story, one woman is in this situation when her teenage son parks in front of the neighbor’s house. The neighbor practically demands that they move the car.

They are not about to take her request seriously. They know that the neighbor doesn’t control street parking.

The story takes a very satisfying turn when the police get involved!

Let’s read all about it.

Parking obsessed neighbor Let me start off by saying that my family never parks in front of the neighbors house unless there is absolutely no parking, which has never really happened because there usually is parking on our side. Our neighbors, directly next door HATE when people park in front of their so much so that they’ve gotten into yelling matches with other neighbors over it. They’re pretty rude people, to us, but nothing we concern ourselves over. They’re constantly walking onto our property to access the side of their house since it’s blocked off by their landscape and there is a cinder block wall that’s on their property without access to the side area.

Her son had nowhere else to park except in front of the neighbor’s house.

That being said on Friday my kid 18M came home from hanging out with his friends and parked by the curb on their side of the street because there was absolutely no parking available and his usual place was occupied by other cars; it was 10 pm he parked where he did and that was it. The next morning we were on our way out to a college visit for the school he’s attending in the fall and we were running late. As I was getting in the car, my husband and kids were waiting, she rushed over to me saying I need to move my kids car because her son is visiting, (mind you, she has an absolutely empty driveway)

She was not going to humor the neighbor.

I said ‘ok, we will be back in a bit’ and drove off, as we drove off she was scowling at us, again, doesn’t make me lose sleep. We got home pretty late and came in the house and the car stayed outside. No big deal, right? Boy was I wrong!

The nerve of this woman!

This morning, she walked up our porch opened the screen door without knocking and upon me opening the wooden door started questioning why we are parked in front of her house. She asked what my problem with her was. I responded that it’s street parking and I have no problem, told her not to yell at me and I tried to close the door. And she pushed the door open she then said that if I don’t stop what I’m doing (parking in front of her house) she can do her things to us because she knows we have our “little parties” At this point I told her to do whatever she wanted and I closed the door.

She decided to call the police.

She walked away and had her dog do its business on our yard as she left on a walk. When she came back from the walk, she again walked on our lawn to have her dog go on our yard. I was super annoyed by the veiled threat that I made note of what happened and called the police just to have it on record in case things escalate.

The police were surprisingly helpful.

Imagine my shock when upon asking what kind of car it was the cop on the phone sighed and said, her husband had called about that car that morning and she’d send a patrol over now. Cops came, we explained what happened and he very graciously said he’d talk to her about keeping away from us and letting her know anyone can park anywhere. I am at a loss for words! Next steps are a stay away order if she goes through with the harassment threat, I suppose.

I hope the neighbor backs off now. It’s awesome that the police came out to tell her to leave them alone.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I hope the neighbor listens to the police too!

It’s ironic.

Here’s some advice.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Another person thinks the neighbor sounds scary.

I hope the neighbor backs off after talking to the police. Hopefully she understands now that the law is not on her side.

Some people are way too concerned about the street parking in front of their house. It’s public parking.

OP handled this really well. I love the way the police handled it in the end.

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