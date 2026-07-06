Boss Threatens to Fire Sick Intern if He Stays Home, So He Hangs Up and Accepts Being Let Go

If you are sick, it is best to call out for the day, especially when you work in food service or other jobs where you interact with other people.

When the part-time worker in this story wasn’t feeling well, he let his boss know that if it didn’t get better, he would be calling in sick later in the day. When he called in, however, his boss was irate and threatened to fire him if he didn’t show up.

He may be young, but this kid knew how to stand up for himself, so he just told his boss that he can fire him if he wants, and he went back to sleep. The next day, he went to work and turned in his uniform when he learned that his boss was mad because he ended up having to cover the shift himself.

I don’t understand why some managers think that entry-level employees are going to be as dedicated to the job as they are. Read through the full story below and see what you think of how he handled the situation.

You want to fire me? Go ahead! So, this story is from a time between my first apprenticeship and my second apprenticeship.

Ok, let’s see what happened.

I was going to some courses to become an investment advisor, but I wasn’t paid for it or something like that, so I had a part-time job in a subway shop. We just got a new shop owner (which we call SO) and myself (Me). I got sick on a day I should be working, but only had to start around 1p.m. and I had an appointment at a the Turkish consulate because of some military stuff.

Odd that he met his boss at his appointment.

(These appointments normally take a few weeks beforehand to get) I thought I would go to my appointment that day and hope I will get better until then. At my appointment I randomly met my new boss and we chatted a little (and I even told him I felt a little sick today) until we had to go inside the room to handle some stuff.

If you’re not feeling well, calling in sick is the right thing to do.

After I got home I laid down a little bit more and called into work where I told the manager there I couldn’t come in because I am sick. I thought it would be done at that, but wasn’t. I got a call that woke me up and it was my boss.

Let’s see what happened.

SO: Hey man, not working today? Me: No, sorry man I got sick and with food and stuff I dont think i should come in… SO(shouting): Dont mess with me man I just saw you earlier today at the consulate! You want to be fired?

Wow, his boss is really overreacting.

Me: I am sorry, I even said that I felt sick earlier… SO: Don’t mess with me I will fire you if you don’t show up to work! (At this point I was really angry I always put more work into this job even when I got no money out of it) Me: Okay man go ahead and fire me!

Good for him, there is no reason to put up with this type of treatment.

After that I hung up and went back to sleep. He tried to call me a few times after that. The next day I got into work and turned in my work shirt. They told me he wanted me to come in and work but had to work himself because I was the only one they had for on-call duty.

He handled it perfectly.

I said them it’s not my problem anymore and just got out of there. A few months later I saw that the shop closed down. Thats what you get for firing me!

It is funny how some managers think that they can treat employees poorly like this and that they will just take it. It is especially odd when the job doesn’t pay (or pay well).

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was fired in under a minute after working for the company for 26 years. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Ok, very punny.

I’m not sure what this commenter is trying to say.

This boss was awful.

People in the food service industry should never go to work when they are sick. This manager is out of his mind for wanting to put his customers at risk like this.

It is always surprising to me how there are so many bad managers out there. It seems like the worst people around get drawn to management positions.