Can You Get Your Boss Fired When You Used to Be Friends? This Woman Is Torn.

Imagine becoming friends with your coworkers, but then one of the coworkers gets promoted to supervisor and lets the power go to her head. If she started being mean to you and all of your other coworkers, would you stay friends with her, call her out on her behavior, or look for a different job?

In this story, one young woman is in that situation, and she doesn’t do any of those things. She tries to ignore the bad behavior and forgive her friend for it, but when she gets so fed up with how cruel she’s being to her coworkers, she decides to try to get her former friend and current supervisor fired.

Now, she feels kind of guilty about it. Should she, or is she doing the right thing?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for getting my supervisor fired? I (19F) work in a bar and have for the past year; it is extremely difficult work that takes a heavy toll on people and I have always been paid minimum wage. I didn’t mind this because I was grateful to have a job. A lot of staff turnover has happened since I started but of the staff remaining, I would be close to 4. We had two managers replace the former, one was nice but immature & one was professional but passive-aggressive. I didn’t have an issue with them, as we functioned fine.

Meet Nancy.

After a holiday weekend, they figured out they couldn’t handle it so they promoted three staff to supervisors. Nancy (23F) is one of the people I considered myself close to; I know a LOT about her and have drank with her often. I was always aware Nancy was extremely hot-headed and unprofessional. I handle new staff and many quoted their reason for quitting being her behaviour.

Why is she so awful?

She started arguing with a co-worker I am close to, Katie (20F) recently. Nance is notorious for attempting to be scary, threatening people and so on. None of her personality bothered me much, but she was given an inch of power and RAN with it, belittling me, yelling that my mental health isn’t an excuse for me not to work unpaid overtime (I informed my manager that I will do it as long as I know before my shift starts) and then proceeding to talk badly with the manager about me.

I kind of hate Nancy.

I have been so nice to this girl. She also screwed me over in the management change by saying I never work the downstairs bar; however, I worked more hours on the downstairs bar than she had in general over the past two months. It halved my hours despite my paying for everything in my life myself, leaving me unable to pay certain bills. I forgave all of this, but on mothers day, she was on a warpath, screaming at all staff over absolutely everything.

She was fed up due to how Nancy treated her coworkers.

My final straw was how she treated the other 2 people I’m especially close to. Bee(19F)& I swapped breaks due to me not being allowed a break (by Nancy) despite getting extremely close to when my shift was ending. Nancy shouted at Bee for all customers to hear about changing her break time despite the fact she was informed. Bee fought back which only made Nancy worse.

She wants Nancy to get fired.

For some reason Nancy had it in for Tina (23F) that day, who is a single mother and made our manager harass her over something she didn’t do, which could be checked on the cameras and later was (no apologies) once I saw Tina crying on MOTHERS DAY, I knew from all this, things were going to get worse and I contacted Katie immediately, and we made a plan to get Nancy fired. I don’t hate her, I want her to have a job. Just not with me. We brought it up to the owner and he said she would need to be fired. Minor note: she also said Katie was fired which she does not have the power to do. It may not seem like it but I feel guilty, I would be making a girl I once cared about lose her job without notice and I’m worried I am just reacting out of anger. So, genuinely AITA?

Everyone seems to hate Nancy. She seems to be an awful boss. I don’t blame OP for wanting her to get fired.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good way of thinking about it.

Another person reassures her that she didn’t do anything wrong.

Another person tells her not to work overtime for free.

One person thinks it might be time to find another job.

Hopefully the workplace will be better now that the awful supervisor is gone.

I understand being upset about seeing someone get fired who you used to be friends with, but she has no reason to feel guilty. It’s not like she lied to get her supervisor fired. All she did was tell the truth.

Her supervisor’s bad behavior is what got her fired.

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