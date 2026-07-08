The Birthday Crisis: How a Father’s Innocent Praise Accidentally Unlocked Decades of Hidden Sibling Resentment.

When you’re a parent, sometimes you can just never win…

You recognize that one of your kids did something well, and another child steps in and ruins the whole thing.

It never ends!

The dad who wrote this story had to deal with a situation like that, and he explained why he ended up punishing one of his daughters after she ruined a perfectly nice moment.

Check out what he had to say, and see if you think he took things too far.

AITA for punishing my daughter? “I have a 14 year old daughter named Thea. Thea planned a surprise party for me. Being a kid, she chose every food based on what she herself prefers. I didn’t mind.

It was a nice gesture…

I mean she is a teenager who PLANNED a party for me and based on what her mom says she used her own money and did a lot of babysitting jobs to afford it. I’m not going to be upset that she chose her own favorite food. I’m just happy she cared enough to do it. During the party I loudly announced how grateful I am and how much I appreciate it which made my other daughter Sara upset.

Uh oh…didn’t see that coming!

She also loudly said that Thea is a selfish jerk who only cares about herself and the party isn’t even about me. This made Thea cry so I punished Sara and sent her to her room and didn’t let her enjoy the party anymore. Now Sara’s mom thinks I was a jerk because the way I “fawned over Thea” made Sara upset and then I punished Sara for feeling that way.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Check out what readers on Reddit had to say about this situation.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user had a different take.

This individual spoke up.

And this Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Well, what are you gonna do…?

Kids are gonna be kids and parents are just trying to navigate the whole thing the best way they can.

Good luck to all the moms and dads out there!

This party went off the rails in a hurry!