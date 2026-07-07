A Simple Question From a Manager Leads One Employee to a Big Realization About His Job

A good boss will always want to do what they can to help you succeed, and that often starts by asking an employee what they need from them.

The employee in this story, however, thought about that very question and realized that he needed a lot. So, he made a long list.

Some of what he wants is very reasonable, but a lot of it is never going to happen. Of course, it is ok to just rant sometimes; it can really help to make you feel better.

Personally, I think the worker should look for a new job because it is clear he is not happy in this one. Read on to see the full list and see what you think about it.

“What do you need as far as support from me?”– boss I need to be left alone

I need leads that go somewhere I need less meetings Less micromanagement

Well, I doubt they are going to stop tracking employees’ time.

I need my time to not be tracked [even while I write this] I need to sell what people actually want. Even the guy at the dispensary knew what we were selling was bs. I need a smaller quota

Ok, this guy is just coming across as lazy and demanding.

I need what I’m supposed to sell to students all day: a career, not just a job I need something that doesn’t prey on people, that doesnt trap them in thousands of dollars of debt, that they can’t escape, that bankruptcy couldn’t save them from because now all I do is keep them in an already bad situation, and make everything worse.

This is pretty reasonable.

I need you (my boss) to understand that I just had an off day yesterday, that I normally do make my minimum 150 calls, that I do normally have good conversations with people but that yesterday, as you can see when you look at all of my numbers, was a one off (I made 102 calls). I need a computer system that doesn’t constantly freeze and break and not return the lead at the right time.

They aren’t going to turn down the lights.

I need to turn off the overhead light I need an office that isn’t so cold that my nipples are constantly erect I need my old bosses back

Offices are always a little bit uncomfortable.

I need my desk moved ao my back isnt to the door I need to not be asked questions like “What do you need from me?” because now im thinking about how much I hate it here and not making calls like you want me to

Just start looking for a new job, already.

I need a new job I need you to fire me so i can get unemployment, work part-time time, and go back to school so I never have to do another horrible job like this again.

I get that this guy is just venting, but a lot of what he wants is just silly. No company is going to provide every little thing you want. If you’re unhappy with the position you have, it is up to you to find a better one.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

This person says companies treat employees like robots.

Provide solutions, not just problems.

That is a lot of calls per day.

Here is someone who has sympathy for him.

This person says the manager won’t ever do any of these things.

Sometimes it can feel good to go on a rant, but it is rarely productive. If he really wants things to get better in his life, he should try to come up with reasonable suggestions on how to improve the job.

Or, if he hates the job itself, he should be applying to new positions as often as possible. The best time to find a new job is while you already have an existing one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.