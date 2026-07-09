She Told Her Family About Her Upcoming Wedding — Their Response Was to Be Offended They Weren’t Told Sooner

When is the right time to tell your loved ones that you’re getting married?

Well, that depends on a lot of things.

And let’s face it, if you delay the big news in any way, there are some people who are going to be offended and they’ll let you know all about it.

Hooray for guilt trips!

The person who wrote this story is getting some pushback from family members about not telling them about their wedding plans earlier.

Did they do anything wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for not having told my family about my upcoming wedding sooner? “This September my partner of 11 years and I are getting married. We originally thought to elope, but after having gone to a good friend’s wedding last January decided to do a micro wedding (only immediate family and closest friends), more for our parents than for us. I am from the US but live in Spain. All of my family is back in the States. I have come home for a week to visit family and have taken advantage of the time home to tell people that we are getting married come September.

Uh oh…

Almost everyone already knew and took the news poorly when I told them. Some asked why I didn’t choose a better date for my parents (we are doing a civil ceremony and could only choose from set dates. On top of that, you must choose a date that is a maximum one year from the date your initial paperwork is accepted, limiting us further).

People have to make everything about themselves!

Others were upset that it took so long to tell them, considering we set the date in February. They felt hurt and left out. One aunt even called me selfish. My mom thought it was also rude to have told our close friends in Spain “before my own family.” I waited until I got home to tell them because I felt like it was something better said face to face rather than by text or FaceTime. AITA for not having said something sooner?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user said they’re to blame.

Another Reddit user agreed.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Well, it seems like these folks might be making a big production over nothing.

Also, it’s this person’s wedding…

They can plan and do things for it as they see fit!

The big news didn’t go over too well…