He Crushes His 40 Hours Every Week, But Declines Extra Shifts. Now He Worries Management Secretly Views Him as ‘Unambitious.’

Imagine working at a job where you sometimes have the option of working overtime. Would you choose to work as much overtime as possible, or would you rather go home at the end of your shift?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he almost always chooses to say no to overtime. He has good reasons for this decision, but he worries that it makes him look bad at work, like he’s not a team player, if he’s not willing to work overtime like some of his coworkers.

I don’t think he has anything to worry about. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for always refusing optional overtime at my job? I need some perspective here, I work at a warehouse, it’s not a glamorous job or anything, but it pays my bills and it works for me right now. I work 10 hour shifts, 4 days a week, overnight I might add. I’m not trying to complain, I signed up for this, but the job is tiring and physical. Like any person at a job, I give it my all, I work hard, do what I’m asked, make my goals, all that stuff.

He works hard when he’s at work, but he usually turns down optional overtime.

I’ve only been there a year, but I feel like I’ve earned my keep, I’ve gotten compliments from my higher ups and they trust me. Especially considering that I’ve seen people barely last the 90 days or get fired or quit. But the one thing is, there have been times, especially during the more busy parts of the year, they throw out the option of people coming in for overtime and usually I say no. I’ve come in a few times and stayed an extra hour or so here and there, but most of the time I opt out of it. My reason is, my time is precious to me. I understand they need the extra hands at times, but to me, I put my time in each week, those days off are for me to recharge my batteries, see my family, spend time with my girlfriend, and just enjoy that little time I have off.

He doesn’t want to turn into a workaholic.

We do get mandated quite a bit, the past few weeks we got mandated for an extra day, the end of last year, we got mandated an extra day for like 3 months straight. So it’s not like I don’t end up giving them some extra time. I guess I just don’t want to be seen as someone who isn’t a team player. Because it’s not about that, like I said, I do what is asked of me, I work hard, etc, etc. I just don’t want to be that kind of person who spends more time at their job than they do living their life. Which I see there, people working 5, 6, even 7 days straight, and I just don’t want to end up like that. I just need some perspective here.

The key word here is “optional.” If the overtime is optional, there shouldn’t be a problem with choosing not to work.

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Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person encourages him to avoid burnout.

Another person chooses not to work optional overtime.

This is true.

Don’t buy into the “hogwash.”

He’s doing exactly what he should be doing, and that’s prioritizing his mental health and his work life balance. He shouldn’t feel like he needs to be a workaholic in order to keep his job. It sounds like he’s doing well, working hard, and working mandatory overtime when it comes up without complaint. I doubt that any boss would be upset with him for choosing to go home instead of working optional overtime.

It’s possible that his coworkers who work a lot need the extra money. Since it sounds like he doesn’t, he shouldn’t feel guilty about enjoying his free time.

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