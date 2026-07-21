Her Roommates Keep Creating Drama Over Nothing — She’s Done With It and Counting Down to Moving Out

No drama…

In my humble opinion, it’s the only way to live!

Because let’s be honest, who has time for that nonsense?!?!

Well, a lot of people think they do, and their lives are filled with all kinds of conflicts that could probably be avoided.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s had it with her dramatic roommate.

Take a look…and be glad this isn’t happening to you!

Just feeling annoyed. Confronted roommate for monopolizing the shared washroom and she just started yelling nonsense. “I specifically avoid this housemate. A total 4 of us live here, duplex system. I share a washroom with her and other two downstairs share with each other. Every single time I turn on the hot water switch, we have to wait for 15 mins minimum. The moment that 15 min is up she goes inside the washroom. The first time she did it I was like wait what? I texted her ‘why did u enter when you are not the one to turn the switch on so you know I was waiting for showering?’ and she seen-zoned me.

It happened again!

Today was the second time. She woke up and saw the switch was one and just got in the washroom knowing someone was waiting for it. If you turn it on, you shower and turn it off after. That’s how it has been in this house for months. I called her out saying this is the second time you have done this and it’s getting annoying.

This was about to get ugly.

She literally started screaming at me that I keep the lights on all night( my own room lights???), electricity bill is so high last month (I was on semester break last month???), you always just don’t say face to face and then start acting like you are feeling so annoyed nobody told u to tolerate just speak up, etc. I stood my ground and made her apologize and she said she will not repeat this stuff after almost 30 minutes of yelling. Later another flatmate texted me ‘turn off your own lights before you go to sleep and stop pinning the blame on me’. I literally just said what? Then she started saying u blamed me for the high bill and light. I literally have proof of this 2nd roommate constantly keeping the kitchen light on and asking me not to turn it off since she will do it.

This whole thing is out of control.

Why should I be accused of her ‘crime’. I literally showed her all the times she texted me not to turn the light off repeatedly and it was left on all night long and then she seen-zoned me. All of these people have zero communication skills. they think yelling loudly makes them the winner, the moment you pull out evidence against them they ghost u or act like they don’t know you. Just venting here. I’m very glad I will be moving out soon.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Maybe everyone living in this place has a few screws loose…

Whatever the case, it sure doesn’t sound pleasant.

Hell no!

She can’t wait to move out and get away from these folks!