July 5, 2026 at 6:55 am

He Got Injured at Work and a Doctor Ordered Him to Stay Home for a Week — His Manager Is Demanding He Come In Anyway

by Heather Hall

Man injured and thinking about his manager

Pexels/Reddit

Usually, employees don’t expect their manager to argue with a doctor’s note.

But as this employee recently found out, some managers will do just that.

After suffering an injury at work, the employee went to the doctor and left with instructions to stay home for a full week.

The doctor didn’t leave much room for interpretation because the note simply said he couldn’t work.

Still, the manager reached out and insisted the employee come in anyway, promising to make the job easier.

Now the employee can’t help wondering whether the manager crossed the line.

Let’s check out his full story below.

Doctor signed me off for a week. Getting told to come in.

My doctor wrote me a note for one week, but my manager wants me to come in.

I injured myself at work on Friday.

On Saturday, I got it checked out,  and the doctor told me to stay off.

The note says stay home, but his boss has a different idea.

The note says signed off work. It doesn’t say light duties, just says unable to work.

Now, my boss is texting me saying, “Come into work. Your duties will be light, and all everything will be adjusted for your needs.”

This seems wrong very wrong, no?

Eek! That’s quite a dilemma right there.

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Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit know about the legality of this.

According to this reader, he needs to check with workers’ comp.

Work Injury He Got Injured at Work and a Doctor Ordered Him to Stay Home for a Week — His Manager Is Demanding He Come In Anyway

For this reader, HR is a good place to start.

Work Injury 1 He Got Injured at Work and a Doctor Ordered Him to Stay Home for a Week — His Manager Is Demanding He Come In Anyway

Wow! This just sounds crazy.

Work Injury 2 He Got Injured at Work and a Doctor Ordered Him to Stay Home for a Week — His Manager Is Demanding He Come In Anyway

Here’s another reader talking about workers’ comp.

Work Injury 3 He Got Injured at Work and a Doctor Ordered Him to Stay Home for a Week — His Manager Is Demanding He Come In Anyway

He definitely shouldn’t go into work.

The doctor took him off work for a reason, and there’s no benefit to risking another injury just because his manager wants him to come in anyway.

If he lives in the United States, firing someone for following a valid doctor’s order could create serious legal problems for the employer.

Instead of arguing with his manager, he should contact workers’ compensation and follow the official process. That’s exactly why the system exists. It protects injured employees and helps make sure everyone follows the rules while the employee recovers.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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