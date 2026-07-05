He Got Injured at Work and a Doctor Ordered Him to Stay Home for a Week — His Manager Is Demanding He Come In Anyway

Usually, employees don’t expect their manager to argue with a doctor’s note.

But as this employee recently found out, some managers will do just that.

After suffering an injury at work, the employee went to the doctor and left with instructions to stay home for a full week.

The doctor didn’t leave much room for interpretation because the note simply said he couldn’t work.

Still, the manager reached out and insisted the employee come in anyway, promising to make the job easier.

Now the employee can’t help wondering whether the manager crossed the line.

Let’s check out his full story below.

Doctor signed me off for a week. Getting told to come in. My doctor wrote me a note for one week, but my manager wants me to come in. I injured myself at work on Friday. On Saturday, I got it checked out, and the doctor told me to stay off.

The note says stay home, but his boss has a different idea.

The note says signed off work. It doesn’t say light duties, just says unable to work. Now, my boss is texting me saying, “Come into work. Your duties will be light, and all everything will be adjusted for your needs.” This seems wrong very wrong, no?

Eek! That’s quite a dilemma right there.

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Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit know about the legality of this.

According to this reader, he needs to check with workers’ comp.

For this reader, HR is a good place to start.

Wow! This just sounds crazy.

Here’s another reader talking about workers’ comp.

He definitely shouldn’t go into work.

The doctor took him off work for a reason, and there’s no benefit to risking another injury just because his manager wants him to come in anyway.

If he lives in the United States, firing someone for following a valid doctor’s order could create serious legal problems for the employer.

Instead of arguing with his manager, he should contact workers’ compensation and follow the official process. That’s exactly why the system exists. It protects injured employees and helps make sure everyone follows the rules while the employee recovers.

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