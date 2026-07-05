He Kept Hearing a Dog Barking in the Apartment Below Him. The Building Managers Swear No Pets Live There.

Folks, hang on tight…

Because this is a pretty weird story!

Imagine living in an apartment building and being constantly disturbed by barking dogs…

And then the people who run the joint tell you that there aren’t any dogs there.

That sounds a bit odd, don’t you think?

Well, that’s what this person has been dealing with and they’re sick and tired of it!

Let’s take a look!

Management is gaslighting me. “I’ve had ongoing issues with a dog living below me. First of all it’s loud and aggressive sounding.

Ugh…

They are on the first floor and when it sees a dog outside I can feel it run and jump up on the glass/window and bark, honestly terrifying and startling when it’s out of nowhere. They also used to leave the dog home alone and it would bark for 25-30 minutes nonstop at a time back in December. My apartment has the mobile doorman app so we communicate through that sometimes. I have proof I complained with audio and video and they reached out to the tenants to let them know. However the dog is never on their balcony and I’m not sure if I’ve seen it or not. I left a note on the door about it in December and it stopped almost immediately, like the dog was gone. I thought “great”.

He’s baaaaaack…

You know where this is going. Just about a month or so ago I start hearing this dog again, multiple times of the day jumping like it does and reacting to dogs outside except now it’s at 5-6 am in the morning. It was almost every day for a week or so until I left a note on their door again. Then it stopped. During the week it was barking I would record and send it to management, send emails, call, etc. I actually went in to speak to someone. The first agent I spoke in the office said “when anyone mentions a dog, we need to make sure they are allowed to have dogs and they are on their lease”. Dog kept barking. Then I got an email from the same guy I spoke to in person and he said they contacted the tenants and are receiving conflicting information such as “they haven’t been home in quite some time.”

What in the heck was really going on here?

Dog kept barking and waking me up like clockwork in the morning right under my bedroom (units are stacked). I eventually got handed over to the manager and she doubled down and confirmed they went into that unit and there’s no one there. That I’m hearing a dog but it’s not coming from under me…So they are telling me there’s tenants renting it out ($2K+/month in a hotel style building) but no one’s there “for quite some time”. I’ve never felt the need to prove them wrong but it’s like they are more concerned about no one being down there than the dog noise. So I go down there one morning it wakes me up again and leave a note on the door around 6 am. The note on the door is gone by 8 am and leasing office opens at 9 am. I go down at night and visibly see lights on from the sidewalk. Not to mention I hear noise below me every day. The dog is “gone” again after I leave the note and I mentioned “apparently you’re telling management you haven’t been home in quite some time.” No dog since.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose neighbors won’t stop parking in his spot, so he’s forced to take measures into his own hands. Read The Drama →

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I told you that was strange, right?

And I was right!

What the heck is going on in this place?

This sounds like an episode of The X-Files…