He Was Called in to Assist Survivors After a Major Disaster. His Wife’s Angry Reaction to Their “Ruined Weekend” Is Dividing the Internet.

Helping others sometimes requires personal sacrifice.

This man volunteered to be part of his company’s incident response team. When he was called in to help survivors and their families after a major incident, he checked with his wife if he was okay to leave for the rescue. Instead of support, he was met with strong opposition.

This story shows the difference between people having compassion for those in need and people who just don’t care. Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITAH for picking a fight over this? There was a major incident nearby to where I live. I’m part of my company’s Incident Response Team. We attend the scene and offer aid to survivors and their families. This ia a very open-ended support, so literally whatever needs arranging in that moment. We’d been contacted to be put on standby 2 days ago, and I replied, saying yes, I’m available if required.

This man received an emergency call.

I didn’t hear anything the first night, so I carried on. I got a phone call last night. It said assistance has been requested, and they asked, “Can you attend?” Out of politeness, I said, “Let me just check with the wife and I’ll call you back asap.” I went to check with the wife and she completely blew up at me, basically saying I don’t know these people. And the company involved isn’t mine, so why do I need to go.

He tried to explain it to his wife, but she didn’t care about.

Even after I explained that we all have an agreement, we basically go and support whoever in such circumstances. She was completely unaffected and went on saying it was going to ruin the weekend plans. We were at a birthday party at the time I got the call, and today is Father’s Day. So I was just at home with the kids, while she was at work. I called her out for her lack of empathy, and we’ve not really spoken since. AITAH for assuming that given the circumstances she wouldn’t mind me going to assist?

OP’s willingness to help people during a crisis is admirable, especially since he had agreed to be available if needed. On the other hand, it’s understandable that unexpected calls can disrupt family plans. I guess the way to resolve this is proper communication and a little empathy from both sides.

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Let’s read the responses of other Redditors to this story.

This one is curious.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This person doesn’t understand why the wife got upset.

Here’s a straightforward remark.

And lastly, here’s some sound advice.

Helping other people is a choice that doesn’t sit well with everyone.

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