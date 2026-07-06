Her Husband Suddenly Wants to Buy a Motorcycle — She Has Multiple Reasons It’s a Bad Idea and She’s Making Them Known

Is there anything wrong with going through a mid-life crisis?

Of course not!

It happens to the best of us.

Now, with that being said, if you’re married and you have kids, you’re bound to get some pushback from your spouse if your mid-life crisis hobby could be potentially dangerous.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she’s not happy that her husband suddenly wants to buy a motorcycle…

And she has quite a few reasons for feeling that way.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not supporting my husband wanting to buy a motorcycle out of nowhere? “My husband is pushing 50 years old. He has NEVER ridden a motorcycle in his life. He has never ridden a dirt bike or ATV. He thinks he knows what he’s doing because his father used to have a scooter (Vespa type thing) when he lived near the beach when he was younger (his father died several years ago).

She doesn’t sound too happy about this…

This all came out of nowhere. He has never ridden or mentioned wanting a motorcycle in the 20 years I’ve known him. He refuses to believe he is losing his mind or going through a midlife crisis. We have elementary aged children. We both work, but I am the breadwinner and I pay our mortgage. I have never held money over his head and do not care about paying for more since I earn way more than him.

She has a point…

But aside from being completely dangerous and stupid, I do not think it’s fair that he plans to use our joint savings – meant for our family / kids / emergencies / vacations – to buy a freakin motorcycle. I told him to find the money somewhere else or ask his mother because he doesn’t get to unilaterally spend OUR money on the dumbest idea I have ever heard. And what if he crashes immediately (since you know – he has no idea how to operate a motorcycle – and is hurt or paralyzed or something? Then it’s on me to continue to work and take care of our young kids and him?! And what if he bankrupts us with medical bills all because he has this ridiculous idea out of nowhere.

Where did this come from…?

This is so unlike him. He is not a risk taker. He is normally very frugal. To be fair, this would be a used motorcycle that my family member is selling and he and his wife also think this is an idiotic idea. You don’t buy a motorcycle at 50 when you’ve never ridden one before. I mentioned to a few friends and they are all just as dumbfounded as I am.

We have never policed each others’ actions before. We have both always been free to make our own decisions (they’ve always been responsible before though).

She’s over it!

We’ve both always had free time to spend with friends / travel / golf. Whatever. But this is absurd to me. I’m not his mother and not going to say no to something he wants even though I disagree 100%. But I think it’s fair to tell him he’s on his own to fund this. I am also tempted to tell him that if he goes through with this, he is coming off of my health insurance and needs to get his own through his job. I will not take responsibility for his midlife crisis when trying therapy would be a much safer option So level with me… AITA? Am I unsupportive wife or do you also think he’s lost his mind?”

Here’s what readers had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader also said she’s NTA.

Can you blame her for feeling this way?

Hell no!

This really doesn’t sound too smart.

She’s 100% not on board with this idea…