Her New Neighbor Makes Noise Constantly and Has No Respect for Anyone Else, And She’s Reached Her Absolute Limit

I have a question to pose to all the readers out there…

What does a person have to do to get some peace and quiet in the comfort of their own home?!?!

The stories like the one you’re about to read just never seem to end.

In this edition, a person is so tired of their neighbor’s antics and non-stop noise that they just don’t think they can handle it anymore.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say.

Noisy Condo Neighbor. “Ever since this new condo neighbor has arrived for the last year or so, it has been hell in terms of sleep. I am burned out.

This woman has no consideration for others.

Her birthday was the last straw, they had a party at their unit and they where very loud, the building has a 10 PM to 7 AM noise policy and they don’t care about that. That is when I snapped and shouted so loud at the wall to try to stop them. I think I shouted 3 times loudly which even woke up my son. It’s also very convenient for them to sleep as they have another room further at the back.

This is RUDE.

What’s bothering me is they again started being noisy or they might be noisy again and I just happen to notice since I woke up at 6 AM and they are talking loudly with their TV loud as well. For context, our walls are very thin, so loud talking can be heard. I even talked to a therapist because of this as I was worried that me snapping was a very bad sign and I did not want things to escalate from there.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who begins filming her neighbor’s dog barking when she refuses to bring it inside. Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

And another reader weighed in.

It’s hard to do ANYTHING when your life is constantly being disrupted by noise.

Will they choose to move away from it all?

Time will tell…

They’re just about at the end of their rope because of this noisy neighbor…