Her Parents Loved Her High-Paying Night Shift Job — Until It Meant She Slept Through Family Time — Now They’re Pressuring Her to Quit

Paying rent, cleaning a shared bathroom your teenage sibling trashes daily, and handling the kitchen or floors on a night shift schedule sounds like more than enough contribution to most households.

But for the family in this story, it still wasn’t enough.

A woman working overnight hours has been working her behind off for her family, only to be told she’s “not around enough,” all while her paycheck singlehandedly keeps the household running smoothly.

But the moment she brought up moving out, the real motivation behind all the complaining came out for all to see.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA because I don’t feel comfortable living with my parents anymore? My parents (44F and 56F) don’t like that I (25F) work nights (6:30 PM – 5 AM) and are trying to coerce me into getting a job with hours they want me to work, even though when I had to move back in they loved that I found a decent job with great pay.

Apparently, her schedule is starting to annoy them.

They said me leaving late and coming home early AM never bothered them and they didn’t care as long as I paid my rent and cleaned up after myself.

They’re starting to hurl all sorts of unfair accusations at her.

Now they think I disdain them, am ungrateful, and selfish because I sleep til 3 PM and spend “all day” in my room instead of with them.

They’re also accusing her of not pulling her wait, but she views the situation very differently.

They also complain that I don’t do enough around the house when I already clean the bathroom I share with my younger brother (18), who is the one who makes it almost impossibly filthy everyday, and my grandfather. I also do either the kitchen or floors, sometimes both, before work and sometimes after work. By my mother’s words she shouldn’t have to come home from work and clean everyday, but because I live under her roof I should.

So when she soft launched her moving out, her family still wasn’t happy.

I recently told them I was looking for an apartment and my stepmother called me an ungrateful jerk and that I’m only moving out to get back at them because they need the rent money I pay them. AITA because I don’t feel comfortable living with my parents anymore?

Sounds like this woman just can’t win no matter what she does.

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What did Reddit make of this frustrating dilemma?

This family wants to have their cake and eat it too.

This user suspects there’s a double standard at play here.

Just because her schedule differs from her parents’ doesn’t mean it’s somehow invalid.

Control seems to be the number one thing these parents are after.

Getting told you’re selfish for sleeping during the day after working all night is one of those complaints that really doesn’t hold up to any scrutiny.

Her parents didn’t suddenly discover a new personality flaw, they discovered that her schedule was inconvenient once they wanted more of her time.

This woman was already doing more than her teenage sibling could dream of, but she’s somehow being held to an impossible standard. For that reason alone, her own apartment is becoming a necessity.

At the end of the day, this is a family who won’t understand just how good they had it until she’s gone.

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