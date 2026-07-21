Her Roommate Won’t Stop Texting Her About the Front Door Being Locked — She Can’t Get a Moment’s Peace

Look, we all want to be pleasant to our roommates if we happen to live with other people.

But let’s fact the facts: if someone is constantly getting on your case about things, you’ll most likely lose your cool and not want to deal with them in any way, shape, or form.

And if you’re living in close quarters with someone, these kinds of problems just seem to keep getting worse.

The woman who wrote this story has had just about enough of her roommate and she spilled the beans on what’s happening.

Let’s take a look.

Roommate that doesn’t want to communicate. “Me (female, 23) and my roommate (female, 26). I have lived with her for 2 years due to rent being cheaper only paying $600 a month due to me being in college and working full time.

She has been amazing in that aspect but refuses to understand when I text her about receiving rent money or can we please turn off the AC before you leave. She never answers my text related to important things. We had a situation where I texted her at 9:30 pm. ‘I’m going out with my friends, my car will be at the apartment. I will be home at midnight or 1 am.’

Doh!

She arrived at home around 10 pm assuming I was home because she saw my car and locked me out putting the deadbolt. I had to wake her up at 1 am to open the door for me, ever since she texts me every night, ‘I’m home for the evening, you can lock up.’

This is starting to get old…

But it’s getting so excessive like every night about the front door. I was blunt today and told her to stop texting me about the door because whoever comes home last should be responsible for locking up you should just read my text and respond to them. She is still doing it and I worked up the courage to call her to maybe explain in a nicer way than text and now declining my calls. I don’t know what to do.”

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Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

What we have here…is a failure to communicate…

You can say that again!

This is not a good situation…

Maybe these two shouldn’t be roommates anymore…