Her Sister Was Writing a Secret Blog About Hating the Job and Sharing Family Information, And When She Found It She Fired Her. Now Her Sister Is Struggling.

When you can help your family in life, it is usually good to do so, but they should be appreciative.

What would you do if you gave your sister a job at your business, but then you found out that she not only talked bad about the job online, but also shared some of your very personal secrets?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she fired her sister. Now, her husband and other family members are saying she shouldn’t have done that, but her sister won’t even apologize.

Personally, I think that if her sister won’t apologize, then she has no reason to give her the job back. Read on to get all the details and see if you agree.

AITA for firing my sister after seeing her blog and not rehiring her without an apology? Basically what happened is I read my sisters blog.

What did she write about her?

It was sent to me by a friend of mine who was asking if one of the “characters” was me. Spoiler alert, it was me. Its couple years old and really popular. She doesn’t use our family’s real names but they are very similar and use the same first letter.

She definitely knows who was being written about.

So, think real names: Katy, Julia, Marissa and Brad then the fake names being: Kathy, June, Marnie and Bob. It’s descriptive enough of our lives and what we do for work that my friend identified me from it.

This is not something you want the whole world to learn about.

Its mostly about her and her life but there is still a lot about us. A year ago I had an abortion. It was during the lowest point in my life so far and only she and my husband knew about it.

It is good to help family out when you can.

She swore to me that she would take the secret to her grave. Yeah, she dedicated a whole entry to it. A couple months ago she and her husband got laid off due to world events. I run my own business that wasn’t really affected and I offered her a job there to help her out.

What a dream job.

She’s not qualified in my field so I essentially made up a position for her so she could have a steady paycheck. She basically does data entry and other random tasks online from her home.

Maybe she is embarassed that she needed help from her sister.

Her blog since then has basically centred on how much she hates it. She called it demeaning work and says a bunch of stuff about how I obviously don’t respect her intelligence. I say this is wrong because 1. She would need years of training to work any of the open positions 2. I told her what she would do when I offered it and she gushed about how grateful she was and that I was really helping her.

Her sister isn’t even going to apologize.

I called her and told her what I had read and how hurt I was. Her defence is that the blog is her online diary where she vents and that I should know not to take any of it personally. She actually had the gall to tell me that she is hurt that I read it! Apparently the right thing to do was ignore it??

Clearly, she was not careful enough.

I told her off for telling the internet my secrets and dragging me online where I could be, AND WAS, found by people who know me. She just said she did all her due-diligence by changing the names and it wasn’t her fault my friend found it.

Who can blame her? She didn’t appreciate the job anyway.

We argued for a bit, it got increasingly heated, and I fired her. I told her that if she couldn’t apologize or see how she was wrong here, then she wasn’t who I thought she is and she could find a job where she felt more respected.

Her sister needs to apologize for herself.

It’s been a week and I haven’t spoken to her at all. Her husband has been contacting me on her behalf trying to get her job back as they need the money. He claims she is sorry but I think if she was, then she could tell me herself.

If she can’t apologize, why should she get her job back?

My own husband is telling me I am overreacting and that she’s family and I should just forget it. I don’t agree. AITA?

While I hope that this situation won’t ruin their relationship, she is not wrong for how she acted.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is a valuable lesson.

She can’t claim it was private when everyone online could see it.

There are ways to keep blogs private.

Why didn’t she just write things down.

You can’t talk bad about your job and expect to keep it.

If her sister refuses to apologize, she must not want her job back very badly. More importantly, however, I don’t know that she can ever trust her again.

Clearly her sister doesn’t know what it means to keep personal things private.