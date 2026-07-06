His Upstairs Neighbors Are Loud at Night and His Polite Notes Have Done Nothing — So He’s Taking It to the Landlord

When you live in an apartment building, you have to expect that you will hear your neighbors from time to time, which can be a little awkward.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbors were engaged in very loud ‘adult activities’ every single day, and even after you sent them a note asking them to keep it down, they only got louder?

That is what the person in this story is experiencing, so they have finally decided to report the issue to their landlord. So far, it hasn’t helped, but they will continue to report it until they can get some peace and quiet.

I think they are doing the right thing. Nobody should have to listen to that every single day. Read through the story for yourself and see what you think.

AITA for reporting my neighbors? To make a long story short, I have these upstairs neighbors, who have been living here as long as I have.

Well, this is awkward.

For five years. These neighbors, I have never seen, but they have been having extremely LOUD umm, adult activities. I am not talking about the little ruffle of the sheets, here and there. I am talking about. THUNDEROUS aggressive bed rumbles and the loud moaning.

It sounds like these neighbors are a bit extreme.

I’m not want to step on another man’s land, or make anyone feel uncomfortable for doing things in their unit. Everybody is entitled to their own space where they can be themselves without having to be judged by others. However, when it starts to affect me as a tenant, I do believe that it’s a problem. Now mind you it hasn’t been a few steps here in there.

If you live in an apartment, you have to keep your neighbors in mind.

These neighbors go on from 10 AM to 7:30 PM in periodical increments. I’m super uncomfortable with telling somebody what to do with their life, or how to live in their own unit. And I know people don’t consider their neighbors when they are *cough* enjoying themselves *cough*, as they should but I do believe that it becomes a problem at some point.

Sending a letter is a nice way to handle these awkward situations.

So, I gave my neighbors a letter twice. The first time I said something along the lines of “ hello, this is your neighbor from downstairs. Please keep the noises down, during quiet time! Thanks so much have a nice day”. I felt horrible for even giving them a note along the lines of that twice, but then I looked on Google and asked what to do if you had neighbors who are having extremely loud ‘sessions’. Google says to take a broom and hit it on the ceiling once or twice, which I did.

Well, this is just rude.

The first time they kind of stopped, but then they got even louder, almost as to taunt me. So, I did let my landlord know, which subsided the noise does a little, but then it just got even louder and they would purposely bang on their floor (my ceiling) to tease me.

People are entitled to a reasonable amount of quietness.

And the second time I contacted my LL, which is why I am writing this, was today. I contacted my landlord and let her know bluntly that my upstairs and neighbors are having extremely loud ‘adult time’, which is inhibiting my sleeping patterns, studying hours, and can be heard, and every single room in my unit and even over my TV. I feel really bad for even doing something like that, but I also feel like I shouldn’t have to put up with their loudness every day for the sake of being a “good neighbor.” AITA?

No. If it were just once in a while, I’d say just let them have their fun (as long as there are no kids in the house). Being that it is happening every day, however, I think reporting them is the right thing to do.

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Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this awkward story.

Keep reporting it to the landlord until they stop.

This really is rude, no doubt about that.

Either way, they are too loud.

I think recording what is happening is a good idea.

They are beyond what is normal. He should not have to listen to this every day.

If you live in an apartment building, you have to be respectful of your neighbors. For whatever reason, these people did not want to keep the noise down, so he has to report it to the landlord. And he should continue to do that until they are either evicted or learn to be quiet.

Nobody should have to listen to something like this on a daily basis when they just want to relax, sleep, or enjoy themselves.