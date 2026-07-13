How a Boyfriend’s Shocking Logic for Emptying a Purse Backfired Into a Total Relationship Reckoning

Different couples have different rules when it comes to how they share money. Some couples, especially married couples, pool their money in an account and have the concept of what’s mine is yours. Other couples keep separate bank accounts.

There’s no right or wrong way to go about it. It just depends what both people in the couple are comfortable with.

But what should the rules be when it comes to money in your significant other’s wallet? If you were in a serious relationship with someone, would you think it was okay for them to take money out of your wallet without asking, or would you think they should at least ask you first?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they disagree about the answer to this question. Actually, I think that deep down they really both agree, but the boyfriend isn’t willing to admit he’s wrong and is too busy defending himself to actually think this through.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

Mad at SO for taking money without asking Over the past few years many times when I’ve had physical cash some of it has always seems to disappear. I’ve approached my significant other in the past but he would always deny it. I chalked it up miscounting or spending more than I realized as I can be forgetful.

But then more money was missing.

My SO hasn’t worked in a few months and money is tight. I had some cash that I kept in my purse in a folded up paper in a zipped pocket. At first I noticed 10 missing. I figured I just had to have counted it wrong. Fast forward to yesterday I went to use some of it and a significant amount was missing.

They ended up getting into a fight.

I confront my SO about it (in what was a petty way because I was upset) by giving him what was left of my cash and telling him he clearly needed it more than I did. He denied taking saying he had no idea I had cash told me that I was wrong for implying he was a their etc etc. We got into a huge fight. Eventually he ended up admitting he did take it and saying that he shouldn’t have to ask to take money from me.

She thinks what he did was stealing.

This was money from my birthday and after I told him it was birthday money he seemed a little apologetic. Regardless of what the money was from it was in my purse and he took it without asking. I’ve never once just taken money out of someone’s wallet without asking or at least telling them I took it at the very least. Am I a jerk because I told him what he did was stealing and did in fact make him a thief.

It is stealing. He stole money out of her purse and then lied about it. If he didn’t think it was a big deal, he wouldn’t have denied taking it.

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Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she already knows the answer.

Here’s another vote for leaving him.

This is true.

It really was stealing.

He stole from her and lied about it. If he didn’t think it was a big deal, he wouldn’t have lied about it. If he needed money, he should’ve asked her first not just taken it and definitely not just taken it and not only didn’t tell her but tried to pretend he didn’t take it.

I think that deep down they’re on the same page. They both know that really this was stealing. He’s just not admitting that because that would mean he’s admitting to being a thief.

He’s not only a liar and a thief but a bad boyfriend. If he actually cared about her, he wouldn’t have lied to her or stolen from her.

She needs to dump him and never look back.

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