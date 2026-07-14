How a Dungeon Master’s Shocking Shopping Haul Backfired Into a Total Relationship Ultimatum

One big thing that a lot of couples argue about and disagree about is money. This is why having a budget can be a great idea so that certain money is set aside for certain expenses, and hopefully the budget also includes a set amount of fun money that each partner can spend on whatever they want.

In this story, one man decides to spend $50 on supplies for a dungeons and dragons game. He’s really excited about it and thinks that it’s not a big deal since he has already paid all of his monthly bills.

However, his boyfriend thinks he wasted his money, and the fight escalates even more then he brings up a sensitive subject.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITAH for spending money my boyfriend wanted me to save? I (25M) have been DMing for a while, and I decided to spend $50 on some new supplies – basically just custom minis for each of my players, but they loved them. I really wanted us to have a fun night, and I thought it would be a nice treat for the group. I’ve already paid my share of the bills and rent for the month and even covered some extra, so I felt comfortable spending that money.

His boyfriend brought up a touchy subject.

When I told my boyfriend (26M) about the session and how excited I was, he got really upset. He thinks that we should’ve saved that money instead of spending it on something as ‘frivolous’ as D&D. He then brought up my upbringing, saying that I’ve always been spoiled and that I don’t understand the value of money. He’s right, and he grew up slightly poorer than our current level of dead broke so I assume he knows what he’s talking about, but he’d promised not to bring up my background in fights because I always end up hating myself over it for days.

He snapped at him.

In the heat of the moment, I called him a coldhearted jerk and stormed out of the room. I did acknowledge that I’m not the best with money and that I grew up with certain privileges that make me an idiot, but I truly just wanted to enjoy one night with my friends without feeling guilty. I don’t think spending $50 one time is that big of a deal, especially since I had already covered my responsibilities.

He should apologize for overreacting, but it sounds like his boyfriend overreacted too. If he paid his bills, shouldn’t it be up to him how he spends his extra money?

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Let’s see whose side Reddit is on.

This person urges OP to dump the boyfriend.

Another person is on OP’s side.

But this person thinks they both messed up.

And another person thinks they both have communication problems.

This relationship isn’t going to last if they can’t learn to communicate without intentionally bringing up subjects they promised not to bring up or running away from the conversation.

Was it too much to spend on an unnecessary expense? That probably depends on exactly how tight their budget really is. But did they both handle the conversation poorly? Yes.