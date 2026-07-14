She Bought a Ceiling Fan for Her Hot Room, But Her Dad Said She’s Not Installing It Herself

Learning independence at home can be frustrating.

In this story, a woman bought a ceiling fan for her room because it was always hotter than the rest of the house.

However, she wasn’t allowed to install it herself, even though she felt confident after watching online tutorials.

She felt that her dad’s “his house, his rules” approach was too controlling.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for wanting to install a ceiling fan after my dad told me not to? I (19F) recently bought myself a new ceiling fan for my room because mine has never worked. My room is always hotter than the rest of the house. My dad does not want me to use the AC or buy a window AC because it is too expensive. This is understandable.

This young woman wanted to install the ceiling fan by herself.

My new fan comes tomorrow. I mentioned that I could install it myself. I have watched a few YouTube videos. I feel I have enough common sense to not burn the house down. My dad is super angry that I want to do it myself. He keeps saying I cannot do it. He says that he will do it tomorrow night after he gets home from work. That is when I work. I would not even be able to watch him install it.

She thinks she can’t learn if her dad keeps doing everything for her.

How am I supposed to do more difficult things on my own? I am not allowed to try. It is his house and his rules. I genuinely think I will be just fine installing the fan myself. I want to do it anyway.

Honestly, that sounds both sweet and restrictive.

OP just wants to develop some skills and be useful, but her dad also thinks she’s too fragile for electric work.

Hopefully, they can find a compromise that keeps her safe while giving her the chance to learn.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Let him do it, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, gaining trust from your dad is more difficult than installing the ceiling fan.

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