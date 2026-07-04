She Refused to Let Her Sister Borrow Her Car. The Sister’s Terrifying One-Year Driving Record Explains Exactly Why.

I don’t care if you’re my Siamese twin, if you’re a terrible driver and you have a bad track record on the road, you’re not borrowing my car!

No ifs, and, or buts…that’s my final answer!

Because if a careless driver wrecks my car, I’m up the creek!

The woman who wrote this story feels the same way I do, and she explained why she won’t let her sister borrow her car.

Check out what she had to say and see if you think she’s being too harsh.

AITA for not allowing my sister to borrow my car? “I am a pregnant stay at home mom with a one year old and I don’t drive very many places. My sister has had 3 at fault accidents in the last year, 2 of those accidents happened in the last 2 weeks!

Some people just shouldn’t be allowed to drive…

Every single time she said she didn’t see this person in front of her and didn’t stop in time. The last time she crashed, she crashed my parents’ van because her car was still damaged from the accident a week and a half prior. Yesterday she sat me down and said “well since you don’t go anywhere I just assumed I could use your-“

No way, sis!

I cut her off and said no absolutely not. Because if you wreck with MY car it will make my insurance triple not yours. She immediately got defensive and said she wouldn’t wreck it. And I said given her track record I had no evidence to believe she wouldn’t wreck my car. Her whole attitude was VERY entitled and very much so clear she wasn’t happy with my choice. She was mad because she couldn’t drive herself to work , our entire family has been talking about getting her license revoked because she never gets any repercussions at all. Then she has the audacity to ask to use one of our vehicles and get upset and call me a jerk when I said absolutely not. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead. Read The Drama →

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another person spoke up.

I’m with her on this one!

Her sister sounds like a menace!

No way!

It sounds like this woman shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a car…