She Shared the Painful Truth of a Past Pregnancy Loss. Why Her Boyfriend’s Furious Reaction Completely Blew Up Their Relationship.

Sharing personal history in relationships can be difficult, especially if it came from a dark moment in your life.

In this story, a woman told her boyfriend about a past miscarriage during a conversation about their future.

She didn’t see it as a secret, just something that never came up before.

But his reaction was intense and left her questioning if she had done something wrong.

Check out the full details below.

AITAH for not telling my boyfriend about my past? My boyfriend (25M) and I (24F) have been together for about 10 months. He is my first ever serious relationship. This is the first fight that we have had. I am not sure if my feelings are justified here or if I am just being an jerk.

This woman had a painful past.

Important background info: I grew up in a chaotic home. At 15, I was dating a boy much older than me. I ended up getting pregnant. I then had a miscarriage. It is obviously not my favorite thing to talk about, but not some big dark secret that I am haunted by. I was very young and in a bad mental state. I was also in an unhealthy environment. A lot has changed. I am proud to say I am very far away from that time of my life. My boyfriend did not know about this. I was not keeping it a secret. It just never felt right to bring up before.

She ended up telling it to her boyfriend.

A few days ago, we had a conversation about having children in the future. We also talked about pregnancy. I ended up telling him. I did not want to make a big deal out of it. I did not expect him to do so either. However, he immediately got furious with me. He yelled at me for not trusting him. He said I was keeping such a big thing a secret. He acted like I purposefully lied to him. Like like I was a whole different person than what he knew before.

He said he needed time to process everything.

He stormed out. He refused to answer any of my texts or calls. This lasted until yesterday. Yesterday, he told me that he is not angry. He said he needs time to process. My mom said that I should be patient. She said I cannot expect him to react better after learning something so drastic. I cannot help but feel angry at him for freaking out.

Now, she’s wondering if she was in the wrong.

On one hand, I know it is a shocking thing to learn out of nowhere. On the other hand, it is my life and my experience. It is something that was in the past. It has no effect on the present. The way he acted made it seem like he thought less of me because of it. It also made it seem like he had the right to know about this before getting with me. Am I being selfish or unfair?

OP was right. It was all in the past, and she had moved on from it.

But I guess her boyfriend’s reaction was justified, too. He got upset that she didn’t bother to tell him earlier.

Both sides had good arguments, which is what made this situation so complicated.

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Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

You did nothing wrong here, says this one.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This one makes a valid point.

Short and sensible.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Some truths take time to share, and that’s okay.

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