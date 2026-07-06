She Watched Her Best Friend Steal Cash From Another Member of Their Circle. The Shocking Choice Splitting a Friendship Apart.

There’s a specific kind of betrayal that comes with discovering your best friend is the person everyone else has been trying to warn you about.

At first, you defend them, you dismiss the stories, but when you see it happen with your own eyes, everything changes.

A woman experienced that when her best friend casually stole money from a man’s car while he was inside a store. Instead of showing remorse, her bestie only laughed and reasoned “he’d never notice because he’s rich.”

The woman is now connecting dots she’d previously ignored, including a claim that this wasn’t the first time her friend had pulled off a theft like this.

Now she’s deciding whether to speak up and risk blowing up the friendship, or stay silent and risk being the one who takes the fall.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

WIBTA if I exposed my best friend for stealing? I (26F) was invited by my best friend (29F) to a small party with some of her friends, none of whom I had ever met before. When one of her friends picked us up, he got out of the car to buy her cigarettes.

Then he watched this friend do something super sketchy.

While he was in the store, she opened a compartment where she knew he kept cash and stole a €100 bill. I was completely shocked and didn’t know what to say. She just laughed and told me, “He’s rich. He’ll never notice.”

Lately she’s been racking her brain, trying to figure out what to do.

I’ve been thinking about it ever since, and I can’t shake the feeling that what she did was incredibly wrong. The guy was an absolute gentleman. He paid for all of our food, drinks, and anything else we wanted, and he was nothing but kind and respectful the entire evening.

She’s also worried her silence may somehow come back to bite her.

What also worries me is that she could easily pin the theft on me. None of her friends knew me before that night, so it would probably be easier for them to believe the “random new girl” stole the money. On top of that, one of her friends once told me that she had stolen his painkillers and blamed me for it. I’m honestly disgusted by what happened. WIBTA if I told the guy what I saw?

When in doubt, sometimes it’s better to cover your own behind.

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What did Reddit have to say?

Theft is theft, no matter how much money the victim has.

This woman definitely isn’t someone worth associating with.

This man deserves to know the truth about his “friend.”

What she really needs to do is create plenty of distance between herself and these people.

This woman should tell the man, and she should do it soon, because every day she waits is another day her silence protects someone who’s already proven she’ll let other people take the blame.

And besides, does she really want to associate with someone who would do something like this? If her friend is this nonchalant about straight-up theft, who knows what else she might try to drag other people into.

She isn’t her friend anymore — she’s a liability.

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