The Project Was Done. The Invoice Never Arrived. Inside the High-Stakes Marital Standoff Erupting Over an Unsent Bill.

I have had really bad experiences with contractors, but some contractors can be great. At a previous house, we hired a flooring guy who did an amazing job, worked quickly, and honestly, I have no complaints. He was one of the few people we hired who we would definitely hire again.

But what would you do if you hired someone to redo your floors, but they never sent you an invoice? Would you keep pestering them for an invoice so you could pay them, or would you secretly hope they never send an invoice and simply never pay for the work?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and they have opposite answers to the question.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for not reaching out to a contractor who did a $3k job, never sent an invoice, and never got paid? Before you make up your mind.. I know how the title sounds. Help settle this for my wife (28F) & I (28M).

That was fast!

We recently got our floors refinished, and it was amazing how quickly the job got done. I mean within a week of inquiring, the contractor sent his guys out and completed the job as he estimated (by end of 3rd day). He knows that we have some other jobs to do around the house, but knew that the only urgent one was the floors getting refinished. The contractor made it clear he is super busy.

My wife was the one who originally reached out to him.

This is odd.

The contractor said he would send us an invoice, but after 3 months there has not been one sent. Also we want other things worked on but since he didn’t follow up with us, we haven’t gotten those jobs taken care of.

Although I am super impressed with the quick turn around time, part of me doesn’t want to work with him due to this lack of communication (or maybe bc he’s too busy).

Now to the debate.

I off-handedly (partly jokingly) told my wife, “let’s just not follow up with him and see if we got a $3k job done for free.” If he ever does follow up, of course we would pay. Alas here we are, wife said that’s messed up. I said let’s post it on AITA and see what the mass pop thinks. AITA?

I mean, obviously they owe him the money, but they can’t pay an invoice they never got.

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Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person definitely thinks they should pay the contractor.

Another person agrees that they need to pay for the work they had done.

It really is wrong to try to avoid paying someone especially when they did a really great job.

A quick text might resolve the whole issue.

Instead of continuing to wait for an invoice, they should reach out to the contractor with a phone call or text. If he ignores their calls and texts, then they really have no way to pay, but they shouldn’t just hope he forgets about them without at least trying to contact him about an invoice.

It’s great that they found a wonderful contractor. That’s harder to do than it should be. They might want to work with him in the future, and paying would guarantee that they could never hire him again.

One text would probably solve everything.

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