The Retail Shakedown: How an Employee’s Attempt to Extort Extra Cash for a Console Ended in Immediate Termination

When there is a product that everyone wants, it can be very hard to get one.

What would you do if you were trying to buy a Nintendo Switch, but the guy at the video game store would only sell you one if you gave him some extra money?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he went out of his way to report it to the manager, and got the guy fired. He now feels bad, however, because the guy lost his job right around the holidays.

Personally, I think he did the right thing, and it was the worker’s fault he got fired. Read through the story and see what you think.

AITA for getting a retail employee fired for trying to scam me? I went into a popular video game store that I usually go to for my gaming needs and today I was there for a Nintendo Switch for my sons upcoming 9th birthday.

They don’t have what he needs.

He was with me (that will be important later) because I wanted to ensure he got the games and Switch he wanted. The cashier at the usual one said they were sold out. She told us that the other store 20 mins away had 8 and it shouldn’t be an issue to get one there. We went there.

That’s inconvenient.

When it’s my turn at the register I asked for a Switch and the guy behind the counter says, “We only have 8 and they’re all for the Black Friday promotion.” Ok, cool. Sounds a little shady but whatever, we start to walk out.

There is no way that they can trust this guy.

As we’re walking out he calls us back over and kind of leans into my ear but loud enough for my son to hear, “If you kick me a couple extra bucks, you can walk out of here with one today.” I was immediately mad.

Offering that in front of his son was unprofessional.

I get everyone is struggling now and what not and everyone seems to have a side hustle, but to bring it up in front of my son, it really made me angry. I said absolutely not and stormed out of the store. My son kept asking me why I was mad and why that was wrong.

He explained it well enough to his son.

It was kind of difficult for me to explain to a 9-year-old, but I basically said, “There is right and wrong in the world and what he is doing is wrong.” The other reason I was so angry is because I’m kind of a big guy. 6’5 and close to 260.

This guy is really angry at the guy for trying to make a few bucks.

If this dude was comfortable enough to approach me with this scam, what’s he going to do to grandma when she comes in for her grandkid’s games? Plus, it’s the holidays and a lot of people are shopping right now so how many other people did he scam and how many more would he scam?

Good, he is going to report the guy to his manager.

So, I went back to the first store and told the woman behind the counter what had just happened. She was mad too and gave me a corporate number to call, as well as a store where the regional manager would be.

He is really going out of his way to get this handled.

I tried the corporate number for like 90 mins to no avail. I called the store the regional manager was to be at, and he wasn’t in, but they said I could call back when he was in. Called back when they said he was in and he was very upset with his employee and asked if I could meet him at his store.

I guess he is okay getting the Switch due to a complaint.

It was 40 mins away, but he told me that they had a Switch waiting for me. I went to meet who I thought would be the regional manager, but it was only an assistant store manager.

Things really worked out well for him.

He was super understanding and helpful and assured me that the only reason the regional manager wasn’t there was because he was headed to the store the incident occurred at to fire the employee. Not only did the guy get fired but I got my sons Switch, 3 games, a screen protector and one year of the rewards program at a greatly discounted rate.

I can see why he would feel bad, even if he didn’t do anything wrong, though.

It’s the holidays and life is hard right now, and that guy could have a family to feed and I just jeopardized all that. However, I was raised to fight injustice when I see it. I still can’t help but feel a little bad. AITA?

He really went out of his way to report the guy, he can’t really be surprised that he got fired.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Requesting a bribe is bad, but that is what got him fired. Not this guy reporting it.

This commenter is right.

The comment about his size is weird.

Here is someone who says the guy was breaking the law. I don’t know if that is true, though.

This person says it wasn’t an injustice, though.

When you try to scam customers, you put your own job at risk. The guy in this story really got himself fired.

Hopefully the employee will have learned his lesson after this and won’t make that mistake again.