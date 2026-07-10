The Step-Parent Crisis: How a Brief Comment at a Dinner Party Instantly Ignited a Bitter Multi-Household War

Everyone has the right to their own opinion about people, but sometimes it is best to keep it to yourself.

What would you do if your boyfriend’s parents were talking to you about your stepfather and saying how much they liked him and that you were lucky to have him, but you never got along with him?

That is the situation that the young lady in this story is in, so she told them that she didn’t like her stepfather much at all, and now it is causing drama between everyone.

Personally, I don’t think she was wrong for saying this, but it wouldn’t have been bad to keep her feelings to herself if she wanted, either. Read on to see what you think she should have done.

AITA for telling my boyfriends parents they shouldn’t assume things about other people? I (18f) live with my boyfriend. We moved out of our respective parents homes in the summer.

Ok, everyone seems to know each other pretty well.

We live near my dad who I lived with before living with my boyfriend. My boyfriends parents are close to my mom and her husband. They are sort of friends. I think it’s more that they run in similar circles and my mom’s husband and boyfriends dad work together (they’re police officers).

Maybe she doesn’t get along with him that well.

And they think very highly of my mom’s husband. So, my boyfriend was zooming with his parents a few days ago and they were inviting me to join, so I did. It was going okay until they brought up my mom’s husband and said that they assumed I loved and respected my mom’s husband as my dad and that the time away from him (and my mom) was to spend more time with my dad.

Clearly, this is a sensitive subject.

I told them it was wrong to assume things about other people and their relationships. The truth is my mom’s husband is not someone I respect or love. He did not treat me too well. And it all stems from something that happened when I was 4.

Step-parents can’t force a strong relationship, and it actually hurts things.

My mom was gone away for a few hours and I was with her husband and got sick and I wanted my dad (who shared custody with my mom 50/50) and I had a bit of a meltdown apparently and was generally just looking for my dad. It seems that, paired with my excitement to see my dad when the custody exchange happened a couple of days after that he found it disrespectful and he would berate me and demand I show him affection.

Why would anyone like this person?

He was generally unpleasant to be around and if my dad was there it was ugly. My mom didn’t care. She agreed with him. So, I made the decision at 14 to live with my dad and I haven’t really been around there since.

It definitely seems like they were very rude.

I knew my boyfriends parents knew and my boyfriend knew they talked about it (his parents and my mom and her husband) but I never really expected them to bring it up. So, anyway, they thought I was rude and my boyfriend said they were. They told me I had a rude tone. I thought they were very condescending and arrogant in how they spoke about it. I also feel like it’s not really their business.

She didn’t do anything wrong by speaking her mind.

But part of me wonders if I should have said nothing. Or let my boyfriend say something because he was going to before I spoke. I don’t know. This stuff is annoying. AITA?

There wasn’t a bad option here. If she wanted to keep quiet, that would have been fine. But she didn’t do anything wrong by speaking up, either.

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Keep reading to see what the people in the comments had to say.

This commenter says that they are biased toward him.

It is never a good idea to assume you know how someone feels about someone else.

I agree with this commenter. It was none of their business.

This commenter thinks they knew what was going on.

She clarified the situation; there is nothing wrong with that.

There was really no wrong way for her to handle this situation. The only question is what kind of fallout she wants to deal with.

How she handled it may have caused drama, though. If she had just let them think what they want, it could have been avoided, but that is not her problem.