The Wardrobe Standoff: Why a Bride is Ready to Uninvite Her Own Cousin Over an Unyielding Formalwear Rebellion

Dress codes can sometimes create more stress than excitement.

The following story involves a woman who wanted to attend the wedding of her cousin but faced a frustrating dress code issue.

The event was labeled black tie on New Year’s Eve, yet guests were told not to wear black.

With limited time, budget, and options, she felt stuck and conflicted about what to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

No black @ NYE black-tie wedding; make it make sense My cousin is getting married on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s. He and I are not super close, but there are only five of us. The wedding starts in the late afternoon. It goes until after the ball drop. It definitely looks like it will be a full black tie experience. That is nice.

This woman attended a previous black-tie wedding.

Side note, we have another cousin. He had a “black tie” wedding at 4:00 PM on a non-holiday Monday. His bride is an aspiring influencer who cannot spell. She could not afford the castle otherwise. We were all eating off plasticware and drinking cheap wine. There was no live band. It was very much not a black tie experience.

In her cousin’s wedding, guests were requested not to wear black.

In any case, I was looking at the wedding FAQs. Guests have been requested not to wear black. Apparently, the bridal party will be wearing black. I have to say something. Are you kidding me? First of all, it is a black tie wedding. You are literally supposed to wear black or navy. It is also New Year’s Eve. Everyone wears black.

All of her gowns were black.

I am mostly irritated for a few reasons. All of my formal gowns are already black. It is hard to find dresses. I am already spending so much money on gifts, flights, and hotels. I also have two small kids. I work in an office full-time. I really do not have the time or money to find something new.

She could buy another dress, but she would probably only wear it once.

Technically, I have the money. There are about 58,493 other things I need or would rather spend it on. Our childcare bill alone is $4800 per month. I am categorically opposed to spending tons of money on a dress. I will probably only wear it once. I will not feel good in it. This is especially true in this economy.

She had a lot of options in her closet, so buying would be impractical.

I already have great options in my closet. I would only be doing it to fit the vibes for a twenty-something-year-old I do not even know. I have not met the bride yet. What in the Gen Z nonsense is this? Yes, I absolutely know that not going is an option. I live across the country from my family. I do not get to see them often, but that is really the only reason I want to go.

She’s still probably gonna wear black, so will her mom, aunt, and grandmother.

Additionally, my mom, my aunt, and my grandma all only have black formal dresses. So we are all stuck. Here is what is going to happen. I am probably going to show up in a black formal dress. My mom, my aunt, and my grandma will, too. Sorry about it.

Black-tie, yet you’re not allowed to wear black? That dress rule is seriously confusing.

Banning black at a black-tie event feels backwards.

I agree that it makes sense for OP to wear what she already has, especially with everything else going on.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

And this one’s a similar remark.

It’s annoying, says this one.

Finally, here’s what this user would do.

Style is important, but so is being considerate of your guests.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is surprised to be charged admission at a church event since she provided all of the social media promotion for free. Read The Drama →