Woman Complains About Noisy Downstairs Neighbors, but They Think She’s Targeting Them

Have you ever had truly awful neighbors that are not only loud but have actually threatened you and seem delusional to the point where they think you’re out to get them and that they’re the victim even though the only thing you’ve ever done is call the landlord when they’re being too loud?

I hope you haven’t. That sounds like a nightmare. I’ve had bad neighbors but never any that bad.

Unfortunately, the person who wrote this story is dealing with neighbors just like the ones described above. They keep calling the landlord and the police on her when she hasn’t done anything wrong.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Landlord just told me that they told my neighbors to call the cops on ME if THEY felt harrassed. My downstairs neighbors and I have been in what feels like an ongoing feud. Who started it? Them. How? Because they don’t follow the rules of the lease of being quiet passed 10PM. I have followed the rules and called the After Hours Security team on them, and even contacting my landlord several times. They’ve gotten a noise complaint notice but still…. continued. Yet, somehow they see me as the Bad Neighbor.

At least the cops listen to reason.

Then my neighbor’s car was damaged (not by me) and then tire was flattened (idk how). The cops then came to my place, basically accusing me of causing all these unknown damages to my neighbor’s car. I didn’t know anything about any of it so the cops left. No charges were filed. Except….my neighbor talks really loudly on speaker phone. Immediately after the cops left she called two different people and said “I know it was her.”

The neighbor seems to think she’s superior just because she’s a mom.

I won’t get into all the details of what was said but basically said “people who don’t have kids act like that.” Something about how crazy I am, because I simply don’t have kids. I got a copy of said police report. She’s 22 and has a 3 year old son. Has her High School graduation tassel still hanging in her car. Personally, I feel like she isn’t very mature. I’ve flat out overheard them talking to the landlord (I know because my landlord called me, then said she would call them next) that “she doesn’t care” about when all these noises are made.

This is odd.

Flash forward. A day occured where I was home and I didn’t even know my downstairs neighbors were home. Then a knock happened. I was in my bedroom so I came out to see if it was from my door. Nothing. So then I go out onto my balcony. Soon after, a lady leaves and gets into her car parked car (which happens to be below my balcony). She looked up directly at me, texted someone, then left.

Yikes! The neighbor sounds crazy…and scary!

Next thing I know, my downstairs neighbors make noise. Again, I didn’t even know they were home. Then she calls someone saying “this witch upstairs follows me around my apartment. She listens at her door, when someone is knocking for me. Then watches my guests leave from her balcony.” (Or something like that.) Then said “I didn’t answer my door on purpose. I thought it was that witch upstairs. I don’t want to talk to her. If she ever comes to my door, I’m going to punch her. If I ever see her out in the parking lot, I’m going to stab her.” (Idk if I remembering it all correctly but I do remember her saying she’d stab me if she ever saw me in the parking lot.)

The police came out again.

That very evening, I called the cops on her. Surprisingly, she called the cops on me that very same evening. So basically our calls cancelled each other out. The cops told us the same thing, if we felt harrassed, we could file a restraining order. Explained how. Etc. The night of, I also called my landlord. Immediately told them my neighbor threatened to stab me. Ever since then, per my suggestion we have been trying to set up a meeting between us and them to clear the air.

It would be so frustrating living next to these neighbors!

Apparently this neighbor thinks I’m out to get them. She plays the victim card alot…. because she has a child and is currently pregnant. I’ve never interacted with her, but twice, when they first moved in. Including, inviting her and her son to play with our sparklers on the 4th of July (because they were outside at the time). They still blast their music during the day. Still blast their TV super loud at random hours. Still play their video game explosions late at night. I sometimes get no rest, because they’re up until 4am.

The neighbors were at it again.

Currently, I am sick. I took some night time meds last night so I was sleeping in. I was woken up by blasting music. Eventhough it’s coming from the living room, it’s so loud it woke me from my bedroom. I immediately call the landlord and put them on speaker phone. They could hear it and told me they’d call my neighbors. The music doesn’t quiet down. So I get my Bluetooth speaker and play my bagpipe music. Keeping my music on, I also start moving furniture, and vacuuming.

At least they finally stopped.

This is when I hear the downstairs neighbors shout “something something you freaking witch.” Her music quiets for a minute. Then goes back to being loud. I finish vacuuming my entire apartment so now there’s only music playing. I then turn off my music, because there’s has stopped. Then I hear a door slam (my neighbors also slam their front door). Either they left or are coming back. Idk it’s quiet.

Is the landlord taking sides now?

Not even a half hour later, my landlord calls me. Tells me that she got a noise complaint from my neighbor saying “that you were banging on the ceiling.” I told her “I was vacuuming.” She said “okay I told the neighbors that if they felt harrassed to go ahead and call the cops.” I said, “excuse me? Am I not allowed to move my furniture and vaccum in my apartment?”

The landlord seems to believe the lies.

She said “Yes, you’re allowed to vaccum but you’re not supposed to bang on the ceiling.” I repeated myself, “that was me moving furniture.” She said, “okay then I’ll tell your neighbors that you weren’t banging on the ceiling.” I asked “when was this?”

Is the landlord even listening?

My landlord told me she they said I have been banging on the ceiling “since early this morning until here recently.” I said, “That’s not true. I woke up at 1pm. I was sleeping in because I was sick.” She interrupted me by saying “I don’t need your day to day account. I just need to know if you were banging on the ceiling or not.” I said, “Excuse me but you’re telling me that the neighbors said I was banging on the ceiling since early this morning but I wasn’t even awake until 1pm so that’s not possible.”

The landlord interrupts her.

She also told me that “they were cleaning the carpet over there and I heard the banging.” I tried to ask about the mention of cleaning the carpet and how she heard such noises but she again cut me off. She basically said she would tell my neighbors that I wasn’t banging and I shouldn’t be banging in the future. So now I’m in-between a rock and a hard place. I can’t even vaccum nor move my furniture….all because my neighbor wants to over exaggerate everything?

It might be time to move. Those neighbors sound like a nightmare.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who thought she’d found the perfect home – but then spring came, and her neighbor’s trees showed their true colors. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This advice is easier said than done. It’s hard to ignore noise and threats.

This person has a question.

Here’s some good advice.

Proof is key.

Making the neighbor look dumb by recording what she says and does sounds like the best advice here.

The easy solution would be to move, but the more satisfying solution would be to get the neighbor evicted.

The advice to ignore the neighbor doesn’t really sound possible because it’s hard to ignore noise that’s so loud it wakes you up when you’re asleep.

Gathering evidence is probably the most effective way to deal with this neighbor.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at the end of his rope with the noise from next door. Read The Drama →