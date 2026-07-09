She Proudly Dyed Her Hair Pink. The Outrageous Reason Her Husband Demanded She Immediately Wash It Out Before Work.

Sure, there are some folks out there who would love to have piercings in their faces and dye their hair all kinds of colors.

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And if they want to do that, they should!

But, if they happen to have a job where that’s not allowed, they’re either gonna have to follow the rules or find a new place to work.

That sounds reasonable, right?

Well, don’t tell that to this guy’s wife.

She’s upset about the advice he gave her about her pink hair, and now things are tense between them.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

AITA for telling my wife to color the pink out of her hair for work? “My wife (28F) and I (32M) both work at the same office building in a conservative small town in middle America. Things are hard right now, between wages and having our creativity stifled by our community, so my wife did what any rational person would do – over a three day weekend, she dyed her hair pink. Just for the laughs. Now, it looks good. It looks REALLY good… but our job has a strict “Natural Colors Only” policy.

This is a problem…

It’s one of the better paying jobs in our area, and has good benefits and PTO. There are better paying jobs, but they are not nearly as comfortable for her – as someone with social anxiety – and I don’t want to tell her to “find a new job”. I reminded her gently as I could that she wouldn’t be able to get away with it at work. So she assured me that she’d cover it up before the weekend was over. And today, while I was at work, she bought a black dye and colored her hair… but when I came home, I saw that she’d only done the top, and had left the ends pink.

This might be a problem…

I reminded her that she wouldn’t be able to keep the ends pink; she would need to cover that as well, or she would risk losing her job (which neither one of us could afford). I understand why she’s sad, and I apologized for upsetting her (as that wasn’t my intention at all), but she’s still angry and crying even as she’s in the bathroom covering it up now. I feel awful because it feels like I’m not being supportive of my wife, but I also know logically that she’s taking an unnecessary risk that could be extremely costly to both of us (up to the point of being homeless), and I don’t want to enable any sort of self-sabotaging behavior. AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual weighed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

I agree with one of these commenters…

There’s something weird going on with this guy’s wife.

Maybe a lack of maturity…?

It sounds like his wife needs to grow up a little bit…