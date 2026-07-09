Woman Scored Front-Row Concert Tickets for Her Boyfriend’s Birthday Surprise, but He Dumped Her Before the Concert

Finding the perfect birthday gift isn’t always easy, but sometimes you know exactly what to get.

That’s what this woman thought after her boyfriend told her his favorite artist was coming to town on his birthday. She signed up for the presale, managed to score front-row seats, and couldn’t wait to surprise him.

But then things took an unexpected turn after he bought front-row seats too. Since the seats ended up right next to each other, they figured they would invite a few friends and enjoy the concert together.

Unfortunately, those plans didn’t last very long because he ended the relationship before his birthday ever arrived. Now she’s left holding two valuable tickets and wondering if she should still give them to him or sell them instead.

Keep reading to weigh in on this situation.

WIBTAH if I sold concert tickets I got for my bf’s birthday after he dumped me? My (now ex) bf’s favorite artist is coming to town ON his birthday. He told me that’s what he wanted for his birthday. I got on the pre-sale list and got him front row seats 3 and 4. I was so excited to surprise him with such good seats. Turns out he got front row seats 1 and 2… he said he wanted to make sure he got good seats, but it hurt that he didn’t trust me to get them.

Then, out of nowhere, he dumped her.

Since we happened to get seats next to each other, we just said the more the merrier, he’ll invite some friends. Well he just dumped me. Out of the blue. The concert is in over a month. He never solidified which friends would go with us. There’s a financial component as well. I put in my two weeks at work on Friday and was banking on the income from those two weeks. On Monday, they made me go early. On Tuesday, he dumped me. Tickets are now selling for $1,000+. On Monday, I was stressing about losing the last paycheck and he said I could sell the tickets. I thought it was an absurd idea because it was his bday present, then Tuesday he dumped me. WIBTA?

Oh my! It’s crazy she didn’t see it coming.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think.

He obviously did know.

Here’s someone who says to sell the tickets.

This is really harsh but true.

Yet, another reader who suggests she sell them.

Her ex doesn’t sound nearly as clueless as he wants everyone to believe. He knew she planned to buy those tickets, and that’s probably why he went out and bought his own set instead of taking the chance.

Then he ended the relationship before she ever had the chance to give him his birthday present. At that point, she doesn’t owe him anything.

Right now, she doesn’t have a job, and those tickets could help her get through the next few weeks.

She should sell them sooner rather than later while they’re still worth good money so she can take the profit, and move on.