The Stolen Milestone: Why a Bride-to-Be Is Heartbroken After Her Mom Debuted an Identical ‘Custom’ Ring.

Getting engaged should feel like one of those moments you’ll always remember.

That’s what this woman thought after her partner spent months saving up to design the perfect engagement ring.

Then, just five months later, her dad surprised her mom with a ring that looked almost exactly the same.

At first, it might not seem like a big deal. But her mom has a long history of wanting whatever someone else has, and that changed the way she looked at the whole situation.

Now she can’t decide if she’s overreacting or if her mom really took away part of what made her engagement feel so special.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITAH: Mum got “re-engaged” 5 months after my engagement with an identical ring My mum and dad have been married for 50 years, but mum has always been annoyed at dad for not getting her a diamond ring. They have an odd relationship where they both complain a lot about each other but have still managed to make it work. There’s a lot of context here, and my mum has always been incredibly self centered, and can’t cope with the idea that someone might have something better than her. So, if I purchase anything, she would always say, “Oh, I need those.”

When she found out what happened, she got very sad.

So my partner saved up and brought/designed the most gorgeous ring, and proposed in January this year. My mum sort of commented on the ring, but not really. Fast forward, 50 years on from their marriage, 5 months later from my proposal, my dad randomly purchases my mom a very similar ring, with a slightly different shaped diamond, but everything else is entirely identical. When she texted me, I just cried tbh, and felt like it tainted my experience. I can’t bring myself to reply to her message about it, but I feel guilty at the same time. I just feel really hurt about the whole thing. AITA?

Wow! There’s nothing quite like stealing someone else’s thunder.

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Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would feel if this happened to them.

This reader thinks the mother acts like a child.

Exactly! That part was wrong.

She must make changes moving forward.

It’s time to stop this.

Her mom sounds like the kind of person who always has to keep up with everyone around her.

After hearing that this isn’t the first time she’s wanted whatever someone else had, it’s a lot easier to understand why this hurt so much.

Then again, she probably isn’t going to change after all these years. If her daughter wants to enjoy life’s big moments without turning them into a competition, she may have to stop sharing every little detail ahead of time.

Sometimes the gray rock approach really is the best option. The less attention someone gets, the less opportunity they have to turn someone else’s special moment into their own.

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