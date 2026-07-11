The Allowance Trap: Why a Strained Daughter Is Reeling After Telling Her Parents She Can No Longer Fund Their Lifestyle

Jeez, talk about some serious bloodsuckers…

Okay, that might have been a bit harsh, but anytime someone has to constantly deal with their own parents asking them for money, something isn’t right.

And you gotta feel sorry for the person who keeps getting these requests…

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s had it with her parents, who are constantly hassling her to provide them with money from her hard work.

Take a look at what she had to say and see if you think she’s overreacting or if she’s justified in her frustration.

AITA for having resentment against my parents? “I (F) am the oldest sibling in my family. My younger siblings have effectively removed themselves from the family due to issues with my parents that I was not involved in. With the climate of everything that has been happening in America, my father stopped going to work and this put a strain on my parents income.

She had to step up…whether she liked it, or not.

Me, being the oldest daughter, was put in the position of helping my parents with extra finances despite barely making enough to cover my own expenses (rent, utilities, gas, groceries, and student loans). I was offered a new position out of state with an increase of income. My parents, specifically my father, made it known they expected extra money due to my pay increase. Initially I did send more money but with gas and grocery prices rising, now I am put in another position that I cannot send $1k+ to them every month.

Her parents seem to be moochers…

I was speaking with my parents and they kept mentioning how tight finances are and sharing exact prices of what they spent that week. I don’t have to read between the lines to know what they are angling towards. The thing is, I have effectively cut back my spending- no eating out, no more special coffee trips, no extra spending anywhere. My “luxury” spend was buying a new tire after mine got punctured with a nail and buying a new lunch box after mine was thrown away at work when the fridge broke down over the weekend.

Actually, they kind of sound like deadbeats!

My parents have multiple alcoholic drinks a night, purchase 12 and 24 packs every couple of days, and buy cartons of cigarettes plus who knows what but they certainly share new items they “found” (supposedly garage and estate sales with deals too good to pass up). My parents just sent new photos of items found at an estate sale saying “deals were amazing” and my dad just called saying he spoke to his lawyer and needs more money. I snapped and hung up on them. My father says I should be willing to help them and send whatever money is needed for the lawyer. AITA for telling my parents I am resenting them for the situation they have put me in financially?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person whose family’s constant requests for money are putting a strain on his education plans for the future.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

And this individual had a lot to say.

This is a really tough situation for this woman and I, for one, feel pretty sorry for her.

She’s being pulled in one direction by her parents and in another direction by her own conscience…

Because deep down she probably knows that this isn’t right!

It sounds like her parents are totally taking advantage of her…and that’s putting it mildly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.