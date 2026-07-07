Young Woman Says Her Mom Criticized Her for Treating Herself Instead of the Whole Family

Imagine getting your first job as a teenager. If you decided to treat yourself to your favorite snack, would you just buy enough food for yourself, or would you get something for everyone in your family?

In this story, one young lady is in this situation. All she wanted to do was treat herself at her favorite boba tea shop, but her mom made a big deal out of it, complaining that she was being selfish by not getting something for everyone.

That’s when she made a decision her mom didn’t expect.

I don’t think the story has a happy ending, but if it makes the young lady who wrote it feel satisfied with the way things worked out, then I guess good for her.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Thinking about just myself when I buy food with my own money? Okay. Then I won’t. So there is this place I love going to called YaYa Tea. They are my favorite. So, I would go there to buy myself boba, rice balls, and gyoza. My mom (53) and brother (23) also grew to like it. So whenever I would go, I’d buy them things as well. My mom would give me extra money.

She decided to treat herself.

But today, I decided to go again. Since I started working and had more money. Today I wanted to treat myself. But, my mom threw a fit. Telling me that I am just thinking about myself and not them as well. Even though I have bought them things several times. Every time I went.

She turned the tables.

Naturally, that ticked me off. So, I just bought them food. Instead of myself. Didn’t get myself anything. And I said to my mom “am I still only thinking about myself?”.

Nobody was happy.

She was not expecting that lol. Then she had the audacity to say she doesn’t want it. And said I am getting upset “for no reason”. Then why did you put up such a fit?

She should’ve just ignored her mom and treated herself. This story is sad. The person who wanted the treat didn’t get one, and her mom rejected the treat she complained about not getting. Talk about a lose lose situation!

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is good advice.

Here’s a similar suggestion.

I completely agree.

Here’s more encouragement to be selfish.

If her mom is going to complain when she buys her food, she definitely shouldn’t humor her in the future. If she’s feeling nice, she could ask everyone what they want and then go buy food for everyone, but if she just feels like treating herself, she should. She doesn’t owe everyone in her family a treat just because she has a job and wants to splurge on her favorite drink or food.

I like the suggestion about eating there, in her car or at a park. There are a lot of ways to avoid letting her family know she even went there.

Nobody won in this story.

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