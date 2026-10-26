A Bride-To-Be Finds Out Her Friends Planned The Bachelorette Party She Already Said She Didn’t Want, So She Tells Them To Cancel The Whole Thing

Sometimes, trying to do something nice for someone can backfire when they’ve already told you they don’t want it.

That’s exactly what happened to one bride-to-be who had already made it clear that a bachelorette party wasn’t her thing.

Still, one of her friends decided she might regret skipping it and started planning one without telling her.

Before long, her family and fiancé were in on it too, and nobody seemed to think she’d mind.

Then someone accidentally let the secret slip, and she found out everyone had been planning the one thing she had specifically said she didn’t want.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for cancelling a bachelorette party I didn’t want I’m getting married next year, and naturally, the conversations around having a bachelorette party have come up. I made it really clear that I don’t want to have one, as it’s just not something I‘m interested in. It’s a combination of wedding stress, a busy life, and the fact that it just never mattered to me. My friend, however, decided that not having one was something I might regret, so they went ahead and began planning one without my knowledge. Everyone they reached out to, including family members and my fiancé, supported the idea, and they got a lot of positive feedback for the idea.

Needless to say, she was angry when she found out.

Flash forward to last week, when someone slipped up and I found out it was happening. I completely flipped out, as I felt like my wishes were being ignored, and got upset as nobody (mainly my fiancé) stood up for me because they didn’t see it as a big deal. I probably didn’t handle the news well, and I’ve gone ahead and asked my other friend to cancel it “due to not finding a time everyone’s free.” I know my friends put a lot of effort into organizing it, but nothing was booked yet, and no money was lost. AITA?

Yikes! It’s crazy that her friend just ignored her and did it anyway.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about the whole thing.

This person thinks she should be honest.

According to this comment, her friend was very rude.

Yet another reader who’s on her side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Yeah, she was pretty clear.

She was right to cancel it.

It might have been meant as a nice surprise, but she had already said she didn’t want one.

Her friends should’ve listened instead of deciding they knew what she’d enjoy better than she did.

And while this may sound harsh, good intentions don’t really matter if you ignore what the person actually asked for.

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