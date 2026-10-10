A Cash-Only Bar Had One Confused Customer Hoping Another Bartender Would Take Their Card

Imagine working at a store or restaurant that only accepts cash, not cards. What would you do if a customer tried to pay with a card?

It might be easy to assume that simply telling the customers that you only accept cash would be enough for them to get the point, but it’s not always that easy.

In this story, one bartender was wearing a T-shirt with the words “cash only” on it. It’s hard to get any clearer that she doesn’t accept cards. But one customer completely misunderstood, despite the T-shirt and the other “cash only” signs in the bar.

Let’s read all about it.

Don’t Wanna Pay Cash? Enjoy Your Wait. I bartend at a cash-only neighborhood dive bar in a major US City. We’ve been open for many decades and are about 70% regulars/semi-regulars, but the big exception to this is during the two street fests that happen outside our bar in the summer. These fests draw tens of thousands of people over a weekend from well outside the neighborhood, and are normally the only time you can walk around in public with booze in my city. These are also the only times we staff more than one bartender at a time; we’ll normally staff all four of us together all weekend long to manage the volume.

They only accept cash.

We have a big sign behind the bar that says “cash only please” but during the fest we add a sign at the front door and, a few years ago, I got “CASH ONLY” printed on some t-shirts to share with my coworkers. Since then, I’ve been the only person to keep said shirt, because the only people who bother to read it are the regulars who already know, and it’s a good laugh between us. This past summer during the bigger of the two fests, I had a patron push his way up to the bar, literally elbowing a few other patrons waiting to order out of his way.

At least the guy can read.

He reaches over the bar and taps the bar maybe an inch from where my hand is holding a plastic cup that’s in the middle of being filled. This was immediately two big strikes from me; don’t try to cut the line, and don’t get in my space/touch the bartender. I give him a look and he starts to order, and stops as he reads my shirt. “Oh, you’re cash only,” he says, annoyed.

But the customer misunderstood.

“Yes,” I say, while finishing up with the patron whose drinks I had been making. “That’s okay, I’ll wait for one of your coworkers then. I want to pay with a card.” It takes me a second to process what he’s said, and I quickly turn away to avoid laughing in front of him. I quickly get and nudge my coworkers one by one. “Hey, dude in $TShirt_Color and khaki hat will only pay with a card, so don’t serve him.” They roll their eyes, and gently elbow me back out of their quarter(s) of the bar.

The guy clearly doesn’t understand what cash only means.

I jump back into my space and resume taking orders from others around him. After about three or four patrons, he interrupts me to ask when someone will come to take his order. “Sorry sir, I let my coworkers know you want to pay with a card,” I say, and go back to ignoring him. He keeps getting more and more agitated until he finally bullies his way up to the bar in front of one of my other coworkers and tries this all over.

The customer finally understood.

When she tells him the whole bar is cash only and the business doesn’t accept plastic, he gets bright red and comes back to scream at me. I just laugh and tell him I’d have happily corrected his mistake if he’d been even remotely respectful, but since he didn’t show any respect for the time of our other patrons, I didn’t think he wanted his time respected either.* He yelled once or twice more and finally stormed off. Told the owner what went down after we closed that night and we all had a big hearty laugh. Best part is, we may finally start selling ‘CASH ONLY’ shirts for the bar next summer, the first official shirt the bar’s ever sold.

I guess the customer ignored the sign on the door and at the bar.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person has a suggestion.

Another person thinks the regulars will be happy.

This is a funny idea.

One person tries to guess the name and location of the bar.

Apparently, the t-shirts work. It would’ve been more effective if all of the bartenders were wearing one.

A lot of places are going to be card-only, so I wouldn’t be expecting to walk into a place that’s cash-only. If there were an ATM nearby, it would be a non-issue, though.

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