Support Worker Is Prepared To Fix A Client’s Phone Problem, But Getting The One Thing Needed To Proceed Turns Out To Be Harder Than Expected

Tech support becomes difficult when the person requesting help refuses to read the instructions.

How can anyone finish a phone system update when the client ignores the one item they must provide?

Instead of sending three needed recordings, this employee kept complaining that the unfinished call tree was unfinished.

Check out how one simple ticket became trapped in endless limbo.

Client refuses to listen and puts ticket in perpetual limbo I work for the state doing IT work for other state government offices, and specifically my team handles phone support. Usually it’s pretty bland stuff, but yesterday afternoon I got a ticket that this one office needed updates to their call tree (where you call a number and you get the option to press 1 for x, 2 for y. It can get a little more complicated because you can press 1 for x, and then it can prompt you to press 1-5 for abcde). This ticket, tragically, was not a simple update to names and numbers on the account for new and leaving employees. Instead, it was a full blown overhaul.

Let’s see how this situation went down.

I did the parts I am able to do (update names, remove/add blind transfers, etc.) but there were three sections I couldn’t do, where they wanted specific blind transfer lines rebuilt into miniature call trees. That is done by High Point. No problem, I put a ticket in for HP, and they responded that they would need main menu recordings from this office for those three new call tree branches before they could proceed. I go onto the original ticket and explained to the employee that HP is working on the remaining sections, as that is handled by them and not our office. I explained what they needed, and that she could email the recordings to me and I would send them to the HP tech we were working with.

But this wasn’t as simple as the call centre employee had been expected.

I’m pretty sure she just straight up ignored what I said, as she instead began demanding a “list” of what their call flow looked like because I gave them one before. The whole reason I sent her a screenshot of the call tree on her last ticket was because she wanted a section that did not exist on the call tree to be updated, and was flipping out about me making things difficult, when in reality she gave me the wrong call tree to be updated. I told her that the call tree end result wouldn’t look any different from the template she attached for what she wants done, and explicitly told her that this is not complete, that sections xyz are being handled by HighPoint and they are waiting for the main menu recordings from her. That was end of day yesterday. I logged in today, hoping that things will be better. What a fool I was for that.

Read on to find out how much worse this got.

I logged in to find out that she’d sent me multiple emails before I even got to my desk complaining about how the call tree wasn’t finished, how she needed sections xyz updated to look like so and so, and asking why I am sending her this if it’s not complete, blah, blah, blah. She was complaining about everything I told her was being handled by HP. So I reiterated to her, for the fourth time, that I couldn’t make any changes to those sections. I continued that there was a ticket in with HP to update those in accordance to the template she sent us, but that they would not proceed until she sent in the new main menu recordings. We were literally in limbo on this ticket because we were waiting on her. There’s been no resolution yet since she hasn’t gotten back to me (or answered my calls) since then, but this is just going to be a long circus dealing with her.

Yikes! Some customers really are impossible to deal with.

In this instance it seems like the client simply wants something done immediately, but refuses to actually read the information that has been sent to them.

Moreover, she just wants to blame this on everyone else.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this.

This person thought that they really needed to spell it out.

While others had similar experiences that they shared.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought that the situation should be pushed higher up the chain.

The technician completed every available change and repeatedly explained that High Point needed three recordings before finishing the remaining call-tree sections.

The client ignored those instructions, sent multiple complaints about unfinished work, and then stopped answering emails and calls.

She kept asking why the ticket was stuck while personally standing on the brake.