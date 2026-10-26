A Cashier Said “No” When His Supervisor Asked Him To Help Gather Carts, Because He Thinks It’s Beneath Him

Have you ever stood up to someone and then regretted it?

In this story, one cashier at a grocery store stood up to his supervisor, and now he’s not so sure that was a good idea. He has been wanting to say “no” for a while now and finally did.

After he did, he felt both good about it and a bit confused about whether or not he did the right thing.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for refusing to do what my supervisor told me to do? I(18M) have worked at a grocery store in Ohio since January 2021. I usually work shifts to where I have to help close the store for the night. I worked as a cart clerk until December 2021, when I was promoted to a cashier.

I can see how this would be frustrating.

A good amount of my fellow teenaged coworkers that were hired around the same time as me were promoted to cashier about 3 to 4 months before I was, which infuriated me because I felt as if my hard work wasn’t being recognized, and just simply being pushed off to the side. Now, even after I was promoted, there would be nights were there weren’t any cart clerks, and I helped bring some carts into the store. But today, I had enough of being made to do something that I felt wasn’t mandatory to do as a cashier.

One day he said “no.”

My supervisor asked me to help get carts, and I told her “My body isn’t feeling it right now”. She went on to get carts with another coworker, but I could tell she wasn’t happy with me, and some of my coworkers were confused as to why I did what I did. This choice of mine has left me in a state of confusion as well, because though it felt satisfying to not be the “yes” man for once, what I did also felt wrong. So, AITA?

Was it a good idea or a bad idea to say “no” to his supervisor?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares some insight.

Another person calls him petty.

This person makes a good point.

Another person thinks he should be fired.

It’s called being a team player. If the job isn’t beneath the supervisor, it’s certainly not beneath the cashier. Unless he was suffering from a medical condition that made him unable to help with the carts, he should’ve just said “yes.”

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